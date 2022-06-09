Investigation of Pocono Twp. shooting continues

The Pocono Township Police are asking the public for assistance in their investigation of the shooting that occurred in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.

Video surveillance and witnesses have helped police determine that the shooter, who was still unidentified by noon, Thursday, appears to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male who was with three other Black or Hispanic males during the fight that led to a shooting in the Tannersville park.

Police were also seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle thought to be connected to the shooting at the time of this story. Officials released an image of a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck earlier this week.

According to updates from Pocono Township Police, approximately 20 to 25 people were at the park on Monday evening, with most of them playing basketball when a fight broke out.

The fight led to the aforementioned single shooter firing rounds from a handgun that dispersed the crowd. The shooter then fired additional shots that struck one male in the back as he ran away.

Naseer Chohan, owner of a Citgo gas station and business plaza located near the park, said that he contacted police after hearing the sound of gunfire from the park.

"I heard the gunshot (from) inside the store and I looked outside, and there were four or five kids. They were running around. Then I went outside to the laundromat side and saw that one guy was running, and then all of the sudden, he fell down. There were a lot of kids around over there. Four or five kids picked him up and drove him to the hospital," Chohan said.

The victim is currently in the intensive care unit recovering and is expected to survive, police have stated.

Township Manager Taylor Muñoz noted that this event was an isolated incident of violence, and not an indication of endemic issues in the park, which just added a new basketball court prior to the winter setting in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant James Wagner at 570-629-7200 ext. 214.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police ask for public's help in Tannersville shooting