Poconos under winter storm warning with up to 12 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for much of Pennsylvania, including the Poconos, where up to a foot of snow is expected.

The Philadelphia/Mount Holly NWS office is forecasting 8 to 12 inches of snow across Carbon and Monroe counties, according to a briefing issued at 5 a.m. Saturday. About an inch of snow per hour will fall late Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Binghamton NWS office expects 8 to 12 inches for Milford and 6 to 8 for Honesdale.

In Carbon and Monroe counties, the warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. In Pike and Wayne counties, it is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Travel could be very difficult,” both warnings note.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced plans for vehicle restrictions on Pennsylvania highways ahead of the storm.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: NWS expects 8 to 12 inches of snow for much of Poconos