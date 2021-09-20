Podcast: Abortion rights spread in Latin America

A demonstrator in Mexico City in September 2020 holds a banner that calls for "legal, safe, and free abortion." (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

This month, Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in the country. Argentina legalized abortion last December, becoming one of just three countries in Latin America to fully allow it.

Today, we talk about the slow liberalization of abortion rights in Latin America at a time that state governments in the United States have chipped away at access. It's a dramatic flip of circumstances. So what can we learn?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick McConnell and L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

