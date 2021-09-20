Podcast: Abortion rights spread in Latin America
This month, Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in the country. Argentina legalized abortion last December, becoming one of just three countries in Latin America to fully allow it.
Today, we talk about the slow liberalization of abortion rights in Latin America at a time that state governments in the United States have chipped away at access. It's a dramatic flip of circumstances. So what can we learn?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick McConnell and L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum
More reading:
Across Latin America, abortion restrictions are being loosened
Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion is not a crime
Argentina legalizes abortion, a move likely to reverberate across Latin America
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.