Podcast aims to preserve Bhutanese Nepali community's memories

Arati Chapagai speaks about her podcast experiences during the Bhutan Memory Podcast Launch on Dec. 2 at the Karl Road branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Editor's note: The reporter trained the podcasters and edited their audio. Though he is not Bhutanese Nepali, he is an American who grew up in Kathmandu and covers immigration for The Columbus Dispatch via Report For America.

Every summer morning, after completing the night shift at his warehouse job, podcaster Kailash Mishra’s father tends to a small patch of chilis, tomatoes and beans at their home before going to sleep.

Mishra’s father’s dedication to nurturing his plants and the soil inspired Mishra to produce a podcast episode about farming practices amongst his Bhutanese Nepali refugee community in central Ohio.

“People's main occupation (was) being a farmer in Bhutan. … Land and soils are ingrained in people's identity,” Mishra said.

Mishra, 21, is one of four podcasters who produced the “The Bhutan Memory Podcast,” featuring stories from the community of roughly 30,000 Bhutanese Nepali Americans in Greater Columbus.

Kailash Mishra speaks of visiting a farm when creating his podcast during the Bhutan Memory Podcast Launch on Dec. 2 at the Karl Road branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

The podcasters — including Mishra, Chandana Adhikari, Ashlisha Sharma Prasai and Arati Chapagai — are all students and young professionals from the community, ranging in age from 16 to 23. The episodes deal with everything from farming to mental health, education and stories of student success.

In order to be accessible to people from within and from outside the community, the podcast is bilingual: Each episode has a Nepali and an English version. It was produced with support from Ohio Humanities and the local nonprofits ArkBuilders and the Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio.

Greater Columbus is currently home to over 30,000 Bhutanese Nepalis, according to BCCO.

Adhikari, a high school senior from Reynoldsburg, states in the podcast introduction: “During the 1980s and early 1990s, the Bhutanese monarchy sought to create an ethnically and linguistically homogeneous state and took steps to disenfranchise the Bhutanese Nepali ethnic minority. The Bhutanese citizens were expelled to Nepal in the early 1990s. The evictions split up families — some were driven out of the country, while other relatives were allowed to stay behind.”

Many refugees spent decades in camps in Nepal before being resettled in the U.S. and several other countries, starting in 2007.

Inspired by the multilingual Queens Memory Podcast in New York City, BCCO Director Sudarshan Pyakurel helped get the project off the ground. He pitched the idea for the Bhutan Memory Podcast to community members and then invited local youth to share their ideas for stories. After receiving a number of applications, podcasters were selected; they received stipends through a grant.

Podcasters were provided portable microphones that hook up to their smartphones, and they underwent training in the technical aspects of recording and editing, as well as techniques for interviewing and storytelling.

Then, the podcasters went out into the community to collect stories. The final products are available at the bottom of the online version of this story at Dispatch.com or at bhutanmemory.org.

More than 35 people attended the launch of the Bhutan Memory Podcast on Dec. 2 at the Karl Road branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Pyakurel said efforts to preserve historical memory are vital for former-refugee communities like his own.

“I think it's very important for (young people) to know their history where their parents came from. … It’s also important to preserve the memory of first-generation Bhutanese in the United States,” he said.

The Bhutan Memory Podcast

Peter Gill covers immigration, New American communities and religion for The Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at: bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

pgill@dispatch.com

@pitaarji

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Podcast aims to preserve Bhutanese Nepali community's memories