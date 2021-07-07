Podcast: Bill Cosby, sexual assault survivors and justice

Bill Cosby gestures outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., after being released from prison. Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned the comedian's sex assault conviction. (Associated Press / Matt Rourke)

Conviction overturned. Those words cut through social media last week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court freed Bill Cosby from prison. He was there on a 2018 conviction for indecent assault, a significant victory for the Me Too movement.

Today, we check in with Nicki Weisensee Egan, host of the L.A. Times podcast “Chasing Cosby.” After Cosby’s release, she spoke with several women who have accused him of sexual assault. We also talk to John Manly, a lawyer who has long gone after sexual predators and the institutions that protect them.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: "Chasing Cosby" author and podcast host Nicki Weisensee Egan, and attorney John Manly

More reading:

I first covered Cosby’s accusers in 2005. Why’d it take so long for America to believe them?

Column: Bill Cosby is out of prison. What does that mean for his dozens of accusers?

Introducing: ‘Chasing Cosby’

