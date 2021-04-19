Podcast: The Derek Chauvin trial heads to the jury

As of Monday, the prosecution and defense have made their cases in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd 11 months ago. Now the verdict is up to the jury.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Axios Re:Cap is joined by Axios Twin Cities reporter Nick Halter, who is on the ground, to discuss the highlights from the trial, the decision facing the jury, and what could happen when a verdict is released.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free