Podcast: We enter the metaverse — and return

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Hadrien Gurnel, software engineer EPFL&#39;s Laboratory for Experimental Museology (eM+) explores with a virtual reality helmet the most detailed 3D map of the universe with the virtual reality software VIRUP, Virtual Reality Universe Project developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in St-Sulpice near Lausanne, Switzerland. The term metaverse seems to be everywhere. Facebook is hiring thousands of engineers in Europe to work on it, while video game companies are outlining their long-term visions for what some consider the next big thing on the internet. Essentially, it&#39;s a world of endless, interconnected virtual communities where people can meet, work and play. You can go to a virtual concert, take a trip online and try on digital clothing. But tech companies still have to figure out how to connect their online platforms.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
In this 2021 photo, software engineer Hadrien Gurnel explores the most detailed 3D map of the universe with the virtual reality software VIRUP, near Lausanne, Switzerland. (Laurent Gillieron / Keystone via Associated Press)

Everybody is talking about the metaverse right now. But Times host Gustavo Arellano didn’t want to just talk about it; he wanted to experience it firsthand.

And so off he went inside the metaverse with a guide. Is it all it's cracked up to be?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Electronic Frontier Foundation director of investigations Dave Maass

