Podcast: We enter the metaverse — and return
Everybody is talking about the metaverse right now. But Times host Gustavo Arellano didn’t want to just talk about it; he wanted to experience it firsthand.
And so off he went inside the metaverse with a guide. Is it all it's cracked up to be?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: Electronic Frontier Foundation director of investigations Dave Maass
