Eye on the U: Miami Hurricanes round out coaching staff with a Lance Guidry reunion

Spring practice is right around the corner and the Miami Hurricanes finished putting together their coaching staff just in the nick of time.

What is Miami getting in Chevis Jackson? On a new episode of the Eye on the U, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down the addition and why it should be a high-floor, high-ceiling move for the Hurricanes.

Jackson, who replaces Jahmille Addae as cornerbacks coach after Addae left to take the same job with the Bills, spent the last two years at Marshall and teamed up with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry in 2022 to help the Thundering Herd put together one of the best defenses in the country.

Relationships matter and Guidry’s connection with Jackson should help Miami build on their strong defensive season in 2023.

At the same time, Jackson brings an interesting resume with him beyond his time working with Guidry. The 38-year-old was a national champion and first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection for LSU in 2007, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and then a graduate assistant at his alma mater after his professional career ended last decade. He was also the Mid-Atlantic Conference recruiter of the year in 2017 at Ball State. The Hurricanes hope this all means they’ve found one of the next great position coaches.

In the back half of the episode, Wilson and Degnan talk about the impending return of EA Sports’ College Football, the news that just about every player is going to get $600 and a free copy of the video game because of it, and whether any Miami players – or beat writers – might get prominent placement in the game.

Finally, they dive into the first weekend of college baseball, their early impressions of the Hurricanes and their takes on coach J.D. Arteaga’s new signature milkshake.