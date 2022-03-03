Podcast: A homeless community that couldn't last

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 1, 2021 - Alex Seijas Torres, 24, paints over graffiti inside the room where he resides in an abandoned building that once housed the Vermont Dental Implant Center in Koreatown on December 1, 2021. He has been making repairs to his space. Torres has been living at the site, with his dog Wolf, for the past two months. Torres has wired electricity into the building from an outside pole so he can power a small refrigerator, microwave, stereo and a few lights. He gets water from the fire sprinklers so he can wash up and also bath his dog. A community of homeless people are living in the building that has been abandoned for 3 to 4 years, locals said. They all have their own rooms in the building that has been red tagged by the city. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Alex Seijas Torres, shown in December, paints over graffiti in the room where he was residing in an abandoned Koreatown building that once housed the Vermont Dental Group Implant Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A small, tightknit community grew inside an abandoned building in L.A.’s Koreatown. The people who found shelter there felt lucky. In a city where unhoused people have to set up encampments wherever they can — in parks, on sidewalks, beneath freeway overpasses — this old building offered a real sense of home.

But the people who lived there knew their community couldn’t last.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times reporter Jaimie Ding

