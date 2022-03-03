Podcast: A homeless community that couldn't last
A small, tightknit community grew inside an abandoned building in L.A.’s Koreatown. The people who found shelter there felt lucky. In a city where unhoused people have to set up encampments wherever they can — in parks, on sidewalks, beneath freeway overpasses — this old building offered a real sense of home.
But the people who lived there knew their community couldn’t last.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times reporter Jaimie Ding
