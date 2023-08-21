Podcast host blames 'embarrassment' for why she didn't admit to Ozempic use earlier: 'My decision to not share was rooted in a little bit of shame'

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of weight-related bias and oppression. Please take care while reading, and note the helpful resources at the end of this story.

Claudia Oshry, the co-host of the popular podcast The Toast, teased that she would be addressing questions that have swirled around her recent weight loss — specifically, whether she was using Ozempic.

In a Patreon episode of The Toast from last week, Oshry confirmed she had been taking Ozempic for weight loss and said she initially felt “embarrassed.”

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” she said in the episode. “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f***ing taking it.”

Ozempic has been a popular topic of conversation across all levels of influence, from Hollywood stars to TikTok creators, since early this year. The injectable drug, which was previously used for Type 2 diabetic patients to help manage blood sugar levels, was the focal point of a lot of weight-loss success stories, which skyrocketed its demand.

Allison Schneider, director of media relations for Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures Ozempic, told In The Know that Ozempic is “not approved for chronic weight management.”

“I think when I started, I was a little embarrassed,” Oshry explained. “Like, ‘Oh my God, I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat a** to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can’t I?’ In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted in a little bit of shame.”

For months, followers have been speculating about Oshry’s weight loss and assumed she was on Ozempic. There’s a double-edged sword that comes when someone with Oshry’s audience size — 283,000 TikTok followers and her @GirlWithNoJob Instagram has over 3 million followers — decides to share that they’re been on Ozempic.

For one thing, by pulling back the curtain, Oshry eliminates any false hope for viewers who think her weight loss is solely due to dieting or exercise. In the last year, she’s posted a lot of image-oriented videos — including cold plunges, clips of her at the gym, her taking a wellness shot and “get ready with me” (GRWM) tutorials — that, without the context of Ozempic, could convince her young audience she could lose weight using more traditional methods and without the help of medication.

In a Reddit post, one user shared a screenshot of a conversation in The Toast‘s Facebook group after the podcast asked for questions regarding Oshry’s “health journey” One commenter wrote, “What are some of the food swaps you made??? Like what snacks did you switch out? I’m dying for some healthier options.”

“This HAS to be her way of admitting to [Ozempic],” one Redditor responded. “There’s no way she can/should dedicate a whole episode about her weight loss unless it was a way to finally talk about it.”

Not everyone has had the same experience with Ozempic. Influencer Remi Bader even claimed in a podcast interview that she thinks the drug made her more prone to binge eating when she took it in 2020.

During the episode, Oshry declined to share how much weight she’d lost since starting Ozempic. “I’m ashamed of myself that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose,” she explained. “To be a fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world. I feel like I handled it as good as I could have and I’m proud of the fact I was able to have a full life [before losing weight].”

The popularity of Ozempic and other semaglutide medications like Wegovy has grown in recent months, despite pushback from doctors and medical professionals. In June, TikTokers started promoting berberine as a cheaper, natural alternative to Ozempic — a “dupe” trend experts called “dangerous.”

Experts also aren’t sure what the long-term effects of being on Ozempic are. There also isn’t a clear timeline for when or if the body stops responding to injections.

“It’s what’s working for me now. That’s the only reason I’ve been kind of hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want to be like, ‘I’ve figured it out. I’ve solved the problem for life,’” Oshry said. “I have not.”

In a TikTok posted on Aug. 20, Oshry thanked followers for the kind messages she received after putting out the podcast episode. Many commenters praised Oshry for her honesty and claimed she seemed “more positive” and “thriving” in the video than ever before.

“I have gotten the loveliest comments and messages,” she said. “Everyone is so kind and I feel very comfortable and glad that I shared.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or disordered eating habits, contact the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237. You can also connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor at no charge by texting the word “HOME” to 741741. Visit the NEDA website to learn more about the possible warning signs of eating disorders and disordered eating.

If you or someone you know needs support after experiencing weight-related bias or discrimination, contact the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance at 916- 558-6880 or via an online form. You can also connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor at no charge by texting the word “HOME” to 741741.

