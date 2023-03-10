Podcast host and her husband killed in Washington state home invasion by Texas man stalking the woman

A Washington state podcast host and her husband were killed in a home invasion early Friday morning by a truck driver from Texas who had stalked the woman, police said.

Authorities believe the shooter, 38, broke into the couple's home in Redmond, about 15 miles northeast of Seattle, through a window around 2 a.m. The woman's mother escaped the home and went to a neighbor's house to call 911.

When officers arrived, they found the woman's husband, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Redmond police spokesperson Jill Green said.

Police performed CPR on the man, but he died from his injury. The woman, 33, was found dead inside the residence along with the shooter. Green said the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter had been stalking the woman for "many months," according to Green.

"Apparently he got to know her because of a podcast that she was doing and they struck up kind of a friendship, talked. But then he began to just send a lot of messages to the point that she decided to disengage and talk to us and our investigators in getting a restraining order," she said.

It's not clear when the woman filed the no-contact restraining order. Green said that because the gunman lived in Texas, officers could not serve the man "because we weren’t able to make contact with him."

Police do not know how long he had been in Washington prior to the shooting.

“It’s just unfortunate that the stalking ended in such a tragic way," Green said.

Neither the victims or gunman were identified. The shooting is under investigation.

