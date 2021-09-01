Podcast host Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, says he took ivermectin

Joe Rogan announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he took a series of medications, including ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in animals that the Food and Drug Administration says people should avoid.

Why it matters: Rogan is one of the most influential podcast personalities in the world. In the past, some of his more controversial comments have been criticized and have put Spotify, Rogan's exclusive podcast distributor, in an awkward position.

Rogan did not make any mention of the vaccine.

Driving the news: Rogan came under fire in April for saying that young people did not need to get vaccinated, a statement which was rebuked by White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

The podcast host then walked back his comment, saying that he is "not a respected source of information."

What he's saying: "Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on," Rogan said, adding that he isolated himself from his family once he suspected it could be the virus.

He also thanked "modern medicine" for "pulling me out of this so quickly and easily."

The personality performed “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour” in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale just before he fell ill.

