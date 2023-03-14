Podcast host killed by stalker had ‘deep-seated fear’ for her safety, records reveal

A Washington state podcast host who was killed by her stalker last week said she had a "deep-seated fear" for her safety, writing in a protection order that the man tormented and harassed her and her husband for months.

Zohreh Sadeghi requested that the order last "99 years" because the man, Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, had shown "no indication that he will stop his frightening and dangerous behavior after one year."

"He has said many times that nothing short of his own death would make him leave me alone, so I would like the order to last as long as possible," it stated.

The order was filed on March 3, exactly one week before police said Khodakaramrezaei, a Texas truck driver, broke into Sadeghi’s home in Redmond, about 15 miles northeast of Seattle, and fatally shot her and her husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri. Sadeghi’s mother escaped and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

Khodakaramrezaei died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Redmond police spokesperson Jill Green said.

The shooter apparently got to know Sadeghi through a podcast that she was doing. Green said that the pair "struck up kind of a friendship" but Sadeghi cut it off because Khodakaramrezaei "began to just send a lot of messages."

The protection order details the terrifying ordeal that began late last year. Sadeghi, 33, wrote that she began asking Khodakaramrezaei to leave her alone on Nov. 6.

She said she blocked his phone number and social media accounts but he used different numbers and fake accounts to continue contacting her. In one day, he sent 82 messages through an app, it stated.

Sadeghi said she had anxiety and insomnia because of Khodakaramrezaei’s barrage of messages and voicemails. She also believed that his threats hindered her recovery from back surgery in December.

She wrote in the order that the voicemails would "include him crying and begging for me to pick up, him threatening to burn himself and the tree in front of my house, also telling me to either delete my Instagram account or make it public so he could see the content I post."

"Mr. Khodakaramrezaei has bursts of anger and is completely delusional. These delusions make me fear for my life and the lives of my loved ones," the order stated.

Khodakaramrezaei's unrelenting threats included him contacting her husband, friends and neighbors, according to the document. He would allegedly stay at inns in Sadeghi’s neighborhood and park on her street in hopes of seeing her, she wrote.

Sadeghi’s husband said he and his wife feared Khodakaramrezaei would harm them. Friends and neighbors of the couple could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

On at least one occasion in December, Khodakaramrezaei allegedly went by her house to drop off flowers, prompting Sadeghi to call the police. He continued to send her gifts up until February, according to the document.

A bench warrant was issued for Khodakaramrezaei's arrest on March 2, the same day King County District Court records show that he was charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and two counts of telephone harassment. On March 3, a judge granted a temporary protection order against him and set a hearing for a full order.

Khodakaramrezaei, who was not present at the hearing, was ordered to surrender his weapons. Redmond police have said that Khodakaramrezaei was never served with the order because he lived out of state and "we weren’t able to make contact with him."

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe called the killings the "absolute worst outcome for a stalking case."

"This is every victim’s, every detective’s, every police chief’s worst nightmare," he said at a news conference.

