Podcast: Is Messi finally returning? Inter Miami desperately needs a jolt to save playoff push

Is Lionel Messi finally returning to the pitch?

It’s the question people have been asking for most of the past month since the global superstar has played a grand total of 37 minutes in an Inter Miami uniform since Sept. 3.

Inter Miami desperately needs a jolt from Messi as time is running out on its MLS playoff push with three matches remaining.

But can Miami, which still stands five points behind Montreal for the final postseason berth, make it with Messi’s status still uncertain and a definite absence forthcoming due to another international break where he will play for Argentina?

On this week’s episode of Inside Inter Miami, Miami Herald Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman and Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez discuss those topics as well as what went wrong in their ugly 4-1 loss Wednesday at Chicago.

▪ Has Inter Miami run out of gas after an intense three months of non-stop high-stakes games both in tournament and league play?

▪ Will a change in formation correct some of their issues on the defensive end regardless of who is in the lineup?

▪ And we look at the difference between the reaction Messi draws from fans across the country at MLS stadiums as opposed to fans from around the world, which Inter Miami coach Tata Martino pointed out at a press conference this week.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!