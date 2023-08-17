Podcast: A chat with the always entertaining Ray Hudson about Messi’s ongoing, surreal impact

“It’s the biggest comeback since Lazarus!”

Few people on planet Earth have such a colorful way of describing what they see in sports the way famed soccer announcer Ray Hudson does.

Inside Inter Miami welcomes the always-entertaining ex-coach and longtime announcer to give his perspective on Lionel Messi’s surreal impact on Inter Miami and their meteoric rise from a last-place MLS team to an international sensation as only he can.

In this latest episode, Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez and Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman chat with Hudson about Inter Miami’s latest milestone victory on Tuesday night over Philadelphia in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

▪ We marvel at yet another masterpiece from Messi, but also give credit where credit is due to Inter Miami’s ownership group and front office for putting together such a staggering group of talent together in such a short time.

▪ Hudson also commends the job Inter Miami coach Tata Martino has done to make all the pieces fit so well in such a short time.

▪ We look ahead to Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final when Inter Miami will hit the road again to take on Nashville SC.

▪ And we try to imagine what this roster could look like by next season as potentially more international stars descend upon South Florida to play with Messi and Co. and what ripple effect that could have on MLS as a whole.

You can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!