Podcast: Time running out for Marlins to make a push and keep playoff hopes alive

The Miami Marlins are still players in the playoff race.

But with just 31 games left and Miami on the outside looking in of the postseason picture, time is running out for the Marlins to start generating momentum and stringing together wins.

Since the All-Star Break, Miami is 13-26 and has yet to put together a win streak longer than three games. And that’s after they finished the first half 14 games over .500 and in the top wild card spot.

The team has seen individual success stories since the break — Sandy Alcantara returning to form, Jorge Soler mashing home runs, Josh Bell and Jake Burger boosting the lineup — but that hasn’t translated into team wins.

Why is that?

Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and deputy sports editor Andre C. Fernandez discuss that and the state of the team overall on the latest episode of Fish Bytes.