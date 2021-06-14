Podcast: Netanyahu is out as Israel's prime minister. What's next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on prior to a hearing at the district court in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Netanyahu appeared in a Jerusalem courtroom Monday to respond formally to corruption charges just weeks before national elections in which he hopes to extend his 12-year rule. (AP Photo/Reuven Castro, Pool)
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before a hearing at the district court in Jerusalem earlier this year. (Reuven Castro / Associated Press, Pool)

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu lost the prime minister's post after opponents in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, approved a coalition government led, for now, by his one-time protege, Naftali Bennett. Netanyahu will now serve as leader of the opposition. The new government is an unlikely group of politicians and parties from the left, right and center, united only by their opposition to Netanyahu. The vote to oust him may prove easier than the next part: What happens now?

To discuss that, we speak today to L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King about Netanyahu’s legacy and his downfall, and whether the new government can bring any peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, a Palestinian Canadian who lost family members to an Israeli attack, yet has emerged as a leading advocate for ... peace.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King, and Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, author of "Shall Not Hate: A Gaza Doctor's Journey on the Road to Peace and Human Dignity"

More reading:

Benjamin Netanyahu ruled Israel as a man of many faces

He ‘won the lottery’ of Israeli politics. But Naftali Bennett remains an enigma

First priority for anti-Netanyahu coalition: Stay united long enough to get sworn in

  • Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett says he will rule for all, as Hamas calls for ‘day of rage’

    Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s new leader

  • Israeli parliament approves coalition, Netanyahu out

    Israeli parliament approves coalition, Netanyahu out

  • Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility. "I am here celebrating the end of an era in Israel," said Erez Biezuner in Rabin Square.

  • Explainer: Who's who in Israel's new coalition

    Netanyahu's era has come to an end.Israel's new government consists of a patchwork of political parties.With little in common, they are only really united by a desire to unseat Israel's longest serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.The coalition spans the far-left to the far-right and includes, for the first time, representation of Israel's Arab minority.Here are the key people who will be leading the new government.Israel's new - and first kippah-wearing - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads the ultranationalist Yamina party, which champions Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.Bennett opposes the creation of an independent Palestinian state but his goal to annex much of the West Bank seems unfeasible, given his new partners.He made a fortune in Israeli high-tech before entering politics in 2013 and has served in previous Netanyahu-led governments.Under the coalition deal, Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years until he is replaced by Yair Lapid, who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party.Yapid was the architect behind the new government.His party the biggest vote share in the coalition but he agreed to share power to secure a parliamentary majority.He quit his job as a TV anchor in 2012 and ran on the promise to ease financial pressures on the middle-class.Lapid also seeks to end many of the state-funded privileges enjoyed by ultra-Orthodox Jews, a long-running source of grievance to many secular Israelis.Then there's new defence minister, Benny Gantz.The former military chief heads the centrist Blue and White party.Just two years ago Gantz was the opposition's best hope to unseat Netanyahu.But he agreed to join Netanyahu in a "unity" government, a decision that angered many of his supporters.The post of finance minister will be filled bv Avigdor Lieberman.A political wildcard, the far-right immigrant from Moldova lives in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.He will have to rein in a budget deficit that ballooned during the coronavirus crisis and has said he'll try and integrate the ultra-Orthodox community further into the economy.Gideon Saar was Netanyahu's main rival within Likud before he launched a failed leadership bid and spun off his own party.As head of the New Hope party, Saar will be bumped up to justice minister, where he will oversee the legal system and become a member of the security cabinet.Finally, there's Mansour Abbas - who heads up the small United Arab List, which will be the first party in government to be drawn from Israel's 21% Arab minority.Abbas is expected to serve as a deputy minister in the prime minister's office, where he'll try and negotiate a big increase in government spending in Arab towns and villages.But his presence is a potentially destabilizing factor.He has been criticized by Palestinians for agreeing to support an Israeli government while the occupation continues of Palestinian territories.

