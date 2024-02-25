New podcast raises awareness about Michigan's cold cases

BRIGHTON — Cassy Kemmerling, 33, has always been fascinated with true crime.

The Howell native decided to start a podcast using that curiosity to raise awareness about Michigan’s unsolved cases.

“Cold Cases with Cassy” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon. Kemmerling launched the podcast last October.

Her first episode was about Kimberly Louiselle, a 16-year-old who disappeared in March 1982. Her body was found a month later in the Island Lake Recreation Area in Green Oak Township. Police last September used DNA evidence to identify the suspect in the murder, Charles David Shaw — according to Hometown Life.

Shaw was also identified in February 2023 as the suspect in the 1983 murder of Christina Castiglione, a 19-year-old from Redford. Shaw died in November 1983 of asphyxiation, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Brighton resident Cassy Kemmerling has launched a true crime podcast focused on Michigan cold cases.

Kemmerling conducted research on Louiselle's case before it was solved and was encouraged by Michigan State Police Det./Sgt. Larry Rothman to continue with an episode.

Kemmerling most recently released an episode about Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old murdered in 1981 after she was last seen at the Polar Bear Bar in Saline, according to The Adrian Daily Telegram.

The research has been challenging, Kemmerling said. She visits libraries and the internet, and reaches out to those involved.

“You lose every opportunity you don’t try to take,” Kemmerling said. “I try my best to reach out to as many people as I can. It’s a lot of work, but I do enjoy the work.”

Kemmerling is currently looking into the cold cases of Ruth Anne Postif and Paige Renkoski. Postif, a 17-year-old from Dearborn, disappeared in October 1973, according to the Detroit Free Press. She was found dead on a county road northeast of Ypsilanti.

Renkoski, 30, disappeared in May 1990 and was last seen talking to a man on the shoulder of westbound I-96 east of the Fowlerville exit, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Kemmerling thanked law enforcement for their work on cold cases, noting these types of cases are difficult for the victim’s family, friends and community.

“It’s a lot to think about and it’s sad to know these families don’t have answers,” Kemmerling said.

Kemmerling, who lives in Brighton, has received support from her family. Her father, William Kotynski, is retired from the Michigan State Police. Her sister, Stephanie Sredzinski, assists with interviews. Kemmerling has also received positive reviews from listeners of the initial episodes.

"I’m proud of where I am,” Kemmerling said.

Kemmerling has partnered with the Livingston County Animal Shelter, concluding episodes with a special shoutout for animals to find homes.

“Cold Cases with Cassy” can be found on Instagram: @cold_cases_with_cassy.

