Podcast: Special Edition | The Death of Roe vs. Wade

A celebration outside the Supreme Court on Friday as a constitutional right to abortion is reversed. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Roe vs. Wade protected the constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned it, at least 20 states are banning or putting extreme limitations on access to abortion.

The outcome was expected, but the country still erupted when the ruling posted — abortion opponents gathered in celebration while abortion-access advocates reacted with anger.

Over the last few months, The Times has looked at the issue of abortion from a number of perspectives to help understand how we got to this historic moment. Today, we revisit five episodes from "The Future of Abortion" series.

Future of Abortion Part 1: Medicine



Dr. Warren Hern has performed abortions since before Roe vs. Wade. He speaks about his career — and the fears he has for the future.

Future of Abortion Part 2: Church



The complicated story of how evangelicals mobilized around restricting abortion, and one Christian woman’s place in it all.

The Future of Abortion Part 3: Money



How Texas has made it nearly impossible for low-income women to get an abortion. And how other states want to copy that.

The Future of Abortion, Part 4: Keeping It



Pregnancy centers have grown in numbers with the backing of antiabortion religious organizations. What’s their future like in a post-Roe vs. Wade world?

The Future of Abortion, Part 5 : Law



What went wrong with Roe vs. Wade and why the court’s effort to resolve the abortion controversy back in 1973 has instead led to decades of division.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporters Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Jaweed Kaleem and David G. Savage

