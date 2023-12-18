Podiatrist sexually abused patient during exam, OR cops say. There may be more victims

A foot doctor was accused of sexually abusing two women in Oregon, police said.

Brian M. Bowen, 49, is accused of fondling a female patient during a podiatry exam at Eastside Foot and Ankle in Portland in May 2022, according to a Dec. 18 news release by police. Eastside Foot and Ankle did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request Dec. 18 for comment.

Another woman came forward with allegations that Bowen sexually abused her in January, police said.

On Dec. 6, Bowen was charged with three counts of sex abuse, officials said.

Police believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to call 503-823-0838.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

