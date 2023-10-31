Podolyak responds to Time article about Zeleksnyy, claims it represents ‘subjective viewpoint’

The recent article about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Time magazine refelcts a "subjective point of view" about Ukraine and it’s leader, presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Radio Liberty on Oct. 31.

Asked whether the general tone of the article, written by well-known journalist Simon Shuster reflected the mood of Zelenskyy and his entourage, Podolyak said that there was no anger or sense of betrayal regarding Ukraine's partners.

"Let's not forget that this is the subjective point of view of a particular journalist who has his own vision of what is happening. Secondly, I don't understand what anonymous sources are all the time,” Podoloyak said.

“When I talk to someone on behalf of the presidential office, I always say that I am speaking... Sometimes these anonymous sources are people who do not have access to certain information, but they are around somewhere and they want to increase their weight. And they present their visions as axiomatic knowledge.”

Zelenskyy is tough about the fact that Ukraine has been at war for more than 600 days and wants more effective communication and the fulfillment of functional duties, Podolyak said.

On October 30, Time published an editorial on the challenges facing Ukraine before the second winter of the full-scale war. The article is based on an interview with Zelenskyy and quotes from anonymous sources, reportedly his advisors.

In his article, Shuster claims that Zelenskyy feels betrayed by his allies but continues to believe in victory, adding that the government plans a number of senior ministerial and military dismissals.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine