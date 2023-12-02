PODS container with kilo-plus of ’100%-pure’ meth gets man 15 years in prison

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Mississippi announced Friday that a Los Angeles, California, man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,342 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court records, on October 31, 2019, an anonymous tipster alerted the DEA to a PODS container being shipped by Shaun Patrick Fuller, 41, to Jackson County. The tipster said the PODS contained drugs that were being sent from California to Mississippi to be trafficked. A canine alerted on the container and a search warrant was obtained. The search revealed 1,342 grams of meth that tested at 100 percent purity. A controlled delivery of the PODS container took place and it was determined that the container was sent to the Jackson County residence by Fuller.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.