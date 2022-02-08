Poelakker sentenced to 11 years on top of parole violation

Feb. 7—A defendant whose parole was recently revoked on an eight-year felony drug case pled guilty to another meth charge and received an 11-year sentence to be served consecutively, for a total of around 18 years.

Brandon Dylan Poelakker, 30, entered his guilty plea an information charging felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent occurring on Jan. 26 of this year. By entering the information plea, Poelakker bypassed presentation of evidence against him to the grand jury and all hearings.

Poelakker pled guilty June 10, 2020, to three counts of felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth occurring in May and July of 2019 and received an eight-year sentence.

He was to serve that sentence at 30% as a Range 1 offender and had been paroled out of custody prior to his arrest in January. The new charge triggered the parole violation.

Exactly how much time is owed on the original charges is not known. He will remain in the state prison system to serve the balance of his sentence of on the 2020 plea before beginning to serve the 11-year sentence.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Joel Michael Bridges, presented the court with a certificate of completion of the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program, telling Judge Wesley Bray he had been at a facility for two years, both as a patient and an intern. Bridges was returned to supervised probation and will be eligible at a later date to file a motion to have his probation moved from supervised to unsupervised probation. He will be reporting to a probation officer in Middle Tennessee.

—Samantha Gail Cooper, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Cooper, continued to April 8.

—Shana Renee Hinch, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 22 at which time Hinch is to return to court with an attorney.

—Steve James Jagneaux, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Tammy Sarah King, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Jerry Wayne Moody, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Moody and probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Derrick James Pugh, pled guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve six months in jail at 75% and then be transferred to house arrest of community corrections.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violations, petition for writ of habeas corpus withdrawn with case resolved with credit for a lengthy amount of time in jail.

—Benjamin Lane Reece, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 22.

—Jamie Lynn Roberts, pled guilty to a probation violation, to serve 120 days in ail and then returned to supervised probation on an eight-year sentence and will be allowed to remain on judicial diversion.

—Tracey Dene Sarrica, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of seven month minus credit for time already served in jail, and must complete alcohol and drug assessment and mental health treatment.

—Lillian I. Sheffield, James Hargis appointed to represent Sheffield and probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Ronnie Lee Schubert Jr., pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail and then be transferred to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Madisyn Paige Sims, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Timothy Lynn Skidmore, pled guilty to a probation violation and lost judicial diversion; probation for one year is to restart on Feb. 4.

—Michelle Joyell South, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sought and probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Robert Clayton South, pled guilty to a probation violation of failed drug test and is to serve 90 days at 75% and then be transferred to house arrest supervision of community corrections for the balance of an eight-year sentence.

—Matthew Glen Taylor, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, James Hargis appointed to represent Treadway and probation violation hearing continued to March 4; motion for bond denied.

—Kimberly Sue Varney, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 22.

—Jeremy Wayne Whittenburg, pled guilty to a probation violation of getting new charges and is to serve five months in jail at 75% with credit for time already served and then be placed back on supervised probation.

—Joseph Scott Wyatt, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 22 at which time Wyatt is to return to court with an attorney.

