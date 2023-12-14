The poem Silas House wrote for Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration: “Those Who Carry Us”

Editor’s Note: For his second inauguration, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked state Poet Laureate Silas House to write a poem. House wrote “Those Who Carry Us” and read it at the inauguration in Frankfort on Dec. 12, 2023.

THOSE WHO CARRY US

for the second inauguration of Governor Andy Beshear

___

When I was little, a storm gathered

in the night with shivers of lightning

and quaking thunder. The rain fell cold

and sideways for three days. All the creeks

conspired to the raging river.

As the flood seeped beneath our door

my mother sat me on her hip.

She carried me, muddy foam

striking her knees, then her waist,

before she reached high ground, where

neighbors waited to help us.

___

Once, my aunt ran down the road with me

latched to her chest, a tornado

behind her. In the church basement

we could hear the havoc. She whispered:

if you are still and quiet this will pass.

Afterwards, a mighty moon shined

so bright I could see our shadows

as the world dripped and righted.

Already people were rebuilding.

Even hammers and saws make a kind of music.

___

Often, these days, I study

on those who carry us.

The everyday people who

keep the engine of the world

running. When the darkest skies

move in, I remind myself

that most people are good.

___

I think of schoolteachers who say:

You matter. Bus-drivers who are glad

to see us each morning. Lunch-ladies,

laughing as they ladle out our food.

All those who stand up for what is right.

There are so many ways to change

the world. The mechanic and miner,

mail carrier, cashiers and clerks.

Singers, farmers, and truckdrivers.

I can see them. I imagine

their sore shoulders and tired legs.

I thank them for carrying

me, even when I didn’t know.

___

We carry each other, from Pine Mountain

to the Pennyroyal. Past tulip

poplars and goldenrods. From city

streets to holler roads, from the wide

Ohio to the quickening

creeks of the Gorge, we go forward,

together. We lift our neighbors

from Hickman to Hindman, Mayfield

to Louisville, Cadiz, Cumberland Falls,

Falls of Rough, from the Bluegrass to Bowling

Green. Eminence to Independence.

Lawrence, Laurel, LaRue, I will carry you.

Kentucky, we walk a ways together, no matter

if it is in cold rain or moonlight. Sometimes

the only music is hammers and saws, but we

keep going, aiming for the high ground where they

will be standing with their arms out, saying

Come here, and rest. Let me help you.

___

Silas House is Kentucky Poet Laureate 2023-2025.