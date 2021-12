Bravo

After Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas announced their engagement in late October, the couple recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a beautiful party that was filled with family, friends, and stunning outfits. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her four daughters flaunted gorgeous dresses at the event, each of which added even more allure to the already elegant party. On December 5, Teresa's daughter Milania Giudice took to Instagram to share a look at w