Poet Maggie Smith's new memoir "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" is officially available for preorder

Maggie Smith's new memoir debuts in April.

In 2016, Maggie Smith's poem "Good Bones" rose to social media fame in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting, and since it has resurfaced in moments of tragedy. "Good Bones" articulates the fears and hopes of those attempting to marshall their feelings about the future—"This place could be beautiful," Smith writes. "You could make this place beautiful."

Now, Smith is releasing a memoir, titled for the final line of "Good Bones." "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" debuts on April 11, 2023. Right now, you can preorder a copy ahead of the April release.

What is "You Could Make This Place Beautiful"?

Maggie Smith is an Ohio-based poet who skyrocketed to popularity thanks to her 2016 poem "Good Bones." Most recently, she is known for "Goldenrod," her 2021 poetry collection, and 2020's "Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change," a book of quotes and essays.

According to Simon & Schuster, Smith's memoir "You Can Make This Place Beautiful" will reflect on "the disintegration of [Smith's] marriage and her renewed commitment to herself in lyrical vignettes."

How can you order "You Could Make This Place Beautiful"?

You can preorder "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org or your local bookseller.

