Poet Robert Zachary, singer Joshua Thompson inspire crowd to never forget at MLK Unity Breakfast

HENDERSONVILLE -- The year was 1964, and the day was Oct. 19 — a day Flat Rock's Robert "Zach" Zachary will never forget.

"You say and say to forget the past, but I want to remind you what Dr. Martin Luther King told me when I was 15 when I met him in my hometown (Anniston, Alabama) — to never forget," he said. "He placed his hands on my head, a blessing gesture in those times, and told me to keep on keeping on and never forget."

Joshua Thompson performs on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during the MLK Unity Breakfast at Blue Ridge Community College.

The 74-year-old activist, poet and co-creator of People's Revolutionary Art Ensemble was the keynote speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast on Jan. 15 at Blue Ridge Community College. The theme of the event was "Never Forget," a phrase Zachary kept repeating to the packed room at the college's Technology Education & Development Center.

"Never forget your past and where you came from. These were the words of Dr. King made personally to me," Zachary said.

He spoke of many events throughout his life where he was always told to never forget.

Nationally-known poet Robert Zachary speaks to the crowd on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during the MLK Unity Breakfast at Blue Ridge Community College.

"I remember going downtown the day after the Civil Rights bill was passed in 1964 to a white-only branch library, where I was aptly able to check books out. Then I went on to the coffee house to get a cup of black coffee. I had never had a cup of coffee in my life. I was told to get my black mmhm out of there," he said. "At the main library in Anniston, two weeks later, (two black men) were almost beaten to death by the KKK. I will never forget our reserve and our resolve. If they live or die, we should never forget."

MORE: Pisgah National Forest entrance in Brevard to get major update with traffic circle

Zachary talked about the day Malcom X was assassinated in 1965.

"My dear father on the Sunday Malcom X was assassinated walked into the church and whispered those sad words in my ear at church that day. We disrupted the church service that day. We ran out in tears weeping, because Malcom was gone. His solemn words were close to our hearts. We swore we would never forget," Zachary said.

Ronnie Pepper greets people in the crowd Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during the MLK Unity Breakfast at Blue Ridge Community College.

It's a packed room Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during the MLK Unity Breakfast at Blue Ridge Community College.

He told of more accounts where he was always reminded to never forget his heritage and ended with those same words.

"Our insides speak louder than a morning bugle call. We can never, never forget ... amen," he said.

Prior to Zachary's speech, Joshua Thompson had a rousing, spirited performance of the song "Still my God" that brought a standing ovation.

MORE: 5 questions for Henderson County heading into 2024

"I was told that my performance last year moved a lot of people. I'm not sure how the holy spirit will move me this year," he said before singing. "While I'm being strengthened in my walk with my Father, may the song be a proclamation that no matter what, he is still my God. The word says 'let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season, we will reap if we do not lose heart."

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Zachary, Thompson inspire crowd at BRCC's MLK event to 'never forget'