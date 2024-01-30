POET and Summit Carbon Solutions announce carbon capture partnership

Jan. 29—SIOUX FALLS — POET and Summit Carbon Solutions announced Monday, Jan. 29 a partnership connecting the world's largest biofuel producer with the world's largest carbon capture and storage project. This collaboration brings together two entities to capture the value of the biogenic CO2 from the bioethanol production process.

The partnership expands the carbon opportunity across the Midwest by incorporating POET's 12 facilities in Iowa and five facilities in South Dakota into the Summit project. This addition will facilitate the capture, transportation and permanent storage of 4.7 million metric tons of CO2 annually from the 17 POET bioprocessing plants.

"POET is excited to partner with Summit Carbon Solutions on this historic project," Jeff Broin, POET founder and CEO, said in a press release. "As the world seeks low-carbon energy solutions, carbon capture ensures that ag-based biofuels will remain competitive for decades to come. This is a tremendous opportunity to bring value to farmers, bioethanol producers and rural communities and counties in participating states, and I believe it will unleash even more opportunities for ag and bioprocessing in the future."

Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions also expressed excitement about the expanded market opportunities that may arise as a result of the partnership.

"Today marks a historic day for American agriculture and biofuels," Bruce Rastetter, founder and executive chairman of Summit Agricultural Group, said in a statement. "POET is the largest bioethanol producer in the world, and their partnership with Summit Carbon Solutions ensures that decarbonizing bioethanol will lead to exciting new market opportunities for producers, rural economies, and American energy security."

Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions, said the scope of resulting benefits for producers is wide.

"Our partnership with POET is creating new economic opportunities in agriculture," Blank said in a statement. "This initiative is aimed at enhancing the financial profitability of our farmers, contributing to higher land values, and ensuring a more prosperous future for farm families and communities. Our focus is on tangible benefits that directly support the backbone of our nation's agricultural industry."

The timeline for the addition of these plants is strategically planned. The plants in South Dakota will be included in the upcoming state application, ensuring a streamlined integration into Summit's existing project framework.

Meanwhile, for the plants in Iowa, separate applications will be filed, acknowledging the unique requirements and opportunities in each state. This structured approach allows Summit to efficiently expand our project scope while adhering to local regulations and needs.

With Monday's announcement, American Carbon Alliance (ACA) CEO Tom Buis said the ACA saw excellent potential in the new partnership for producers as well as local and global economies.

"The ACA applauds the commitment by Summit and POET and their leadership teams as they work to exponentially grow the agriculture and energy sectors on the path to producing low carbon, next generation biofuels. This partnership will move the carbon capture and sequestration process along, creating a positive ripple effect throughout Midwest communities, for farmers and producers, local economies, and the global economy as a whole," Buis said in a press release.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, POET operates 34 bioprocessing facilities across eight states and employs more than 2,400. POET holds more than 100 patents worldwide and continues to research biotechnology, yielding lower-carbon, more efficient renewable energy and bioproducts.

In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States.

The American Carbon Alliance was formed to be one unified voice for carbon capture pipelines, ethanol producers, landowners, farmers, construction trade workers and citizens that embrace this new energy future for America.