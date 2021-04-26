Poets&Quants’ Top MBA Startups Of 2021

When it comes to supporting and guiding entrepreneurial MBAs who launch startups, Stanford Graduate School of Business kills it.

The business school in at the center of Silicon Valley outdid itself in this year’s roundup of the Top MBA Startups by Poets&Quants. Of the 100 startups that attracted the most funding from angel investors and venture capitalists over the past five years, Stanford GSB stakes claim to 39. Included in those 39: top-placed Divvy Homes, which has raised nearly $300 million since its launch in 2017.

Divvy’s rise to the top was buoyed by a $110 million Series C funding round announced in February. The rent-to-own homebuying platform purchases homes for the homebuyer and then rents the home to that homebuyer, which can put down as little as 2% of the home’s cost. The individual homebuyer can then rent the home from Divvy while they build equity to purchase the home outright from Divvy.

Divvy was founded by Adena Hefets, who graduated from Stanford in 2016, and a team of engineers. Its fundraising total of $299.04 million is the highest amount for the top startup on our yearly list since 2017, when Wharton-founded food delivery platform Deliveroo had raised $474.59 million at the time of publication.

Adena Hefets of Divvy Homes graduated with an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2016. Courtesy photo

DIVVY JOINS LONG LIST OF HIGH-IMPACT STARTUPS AT TOP OF ANNUAL LIST

Each year since 2014, Poets&Quants has huddled together with the world’s best MBA programs to compile a list based on one data point: how much funding a startup has raised. The result recognizes the hottest startups coming out of the top MBA programs on the planet. To qualify this year, a startup had to be founded between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2020, and must have at least one MBA founder during that same timeframe. Some startups, like Divvy, have just one MBA founder. Others have only MBA founders — such as financial services startup Ethos, which was founded by, you guessed it, Stanford grads.

2021 produced another list of incredibly diverse startups across a wide array of industries. Divvy is trying to make homebuying more accessible to Americans and people around the globe. Second-place Tomorrow.io (formerly ClimaCell), calling itself the world’s only “Weather Intelligence Platform,” is aimed at helping businesses become more climate-resilient; founded by a team from Harvard Business School, it has raised $183.9 million, including a $77 million Series D round announced less than a month ago. Viz, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline healthcare, came in third-place this year, raising $149.19 million; another Stanford GSB-founded startup, about a month ago it raised $71 million in Series C funding.

Divvy joins an exclusive list of previous winners, including last year’s winner Guild Education, another Stanford-founded venture focused on making education more accessible and equitable. Other recent winners have included Stanford-founded Branch Metrics, HBS-founded Farmers Business Network, Wharton-founded Deliveroo, and Stanford-founded SoFi.

STANFORD’S GAP BETWEEN COMPETITOR SCHOOLS GROWS

This year’s list continues two unmistakable trends: women-founded and co-founded companies are strongly represented among the top startups, and Stanford GSB continues to widen the entrepreneurial gap with other elite MBA programs.

Women were founders or co-founders of 28 startups on this year’s list, a slight drop from last year’s 29 but still higher than any year prior to 2020. It’s the third year in a row that a Stanford GSB startup with at least one woman on the founding team, has topped our list, following Guild Education last year and Branch Metrics in 2019.

Stanford’s also ties its highest number of startups on our annual list; the GSB had 39 startups make the list two years ago, in 2019. The 39 is up from 34 on last year’s list. Following Stanford with the second-most startups on the list is Harvard Business School, with 19 startups, down from 23 last year. That 19 is the lowest number Harvard has had in the eight-year history of the list. In 2016, HBS had 42 startups on the list; since then, Harvard’s numbers have ranged from 21 startups to 26. This was the first year that number dropped below 20. The upshot: The gap between Stanford and Harvard for successful MBA startups has never been greater.

Following Stanford and Harvard, Columbia Business School had seven startups make the 2021 list, up from five last year. The University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and France’s INSEAD all had five startups make this year’s list. Wharton had nine startups on last year’s list, while UC-Berkeley Haas had seven. INSEAD’s five startups are not only the most-ever for the school but also the most for any school not based in the U.S.



The Tomorrow.io team. From left to right, Rei Goffer, Shimon Elkabetz, Itai Zlotnik. Courtesy photo

This year’s total funding among all 100 startups was $2.692 billion. That’s the second-lowest total since 2015, inevitably slowed in the past year due to the pandemic. The only lower total was in 2018, when P&Q‘s 100 startups combined for $2.455 billion in funding. The highest amount came in 2016, when the top 100 racked up a combined $5.180 billion in funding.

The 2021 total represents a three-year decreasing trend. After 2018, the total funding amount raised by the top MBA startups jumped to nearly $3.173 billion in 2019; that dropped slightly to just under $3.020 billion in 2020.

The decline comes mainly from the top. While Divvy’s total funding amount of $299.05 million is more than last year’s leader, Guild Education — which at the time had raised $228.50 million — last year saw seven startups raising at least $100 million in funding. This year that number dipped to five startups. In 2019, Branch Metrics led with $242.10 million, but Plenty and Rivigo each had raised more than $200 million. Another six startups that year raised $100 million or more, bringing the total number of startups to raise at least $100 million to nine for that year.

This year, Stanford alone can claim association with startups that raised more than $1 billion — $1.431 billion, in fact, slightly more than the $1.4 billion raised by the 34 Stanford GSB-founded startups on last year’s list. Harvard Business School startups on this year’s list combined to raise $449.05 million, down from $469.85 million raised last year. Columbia Business School startups raised a total of $116.9 million this year, led by pet-wellness company Ollie, founded by Gabby Slome and Alexandre Douzet. UC Berkeley’s Haas-founded ventures raised $115.44 million, edging out the five Wharton-founded startups, which raised $115 million. INSEAD-founded companies had the next highest combined funding total, at $73.10 million.

Over the past seven graduating classes (2014 to 2020), Harvard Business School has had 526 MBA graduates report they’re starting their own companies within three months of graduation, according to the school’s employment reports. That’s more than any other school that we’ve been tracking over the past seven years. Up next is Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, which has had 455 MBAs report launching startups immediately after graduation between 2014 and 2020. Wharton graduates follow the GSB with 279 reporting launching companies immediately after graduation. CBS follows with 165 and MIT Sloan rounds out the top-five at 151. Of course, it should be noted schools like HBS, Wharton, and CBS graduate hundreds more MBAs each year compared to schools like Stanford and MIT.

2020 was a wild year for graduating MBAs as they were graduating into a market impacted by the beginnings of an economic downturn sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to some interesting outcomes on the number of students electing to launch companies immediately after graduation at the seven MBA programs we’ve been tracking since 2014. The number of MBAs starting companies immediately after graduation dropped at Wharton, Columbia, Chicago Booth, MIT Sloan, and Northwestern Kellogg in 2020 compared to 2019; but the numbers increased at Stanford and Harvard. At HBS, the number of founders surged from 65 in 2019 to 105 in 2020, the latter figure representing more than 11% of Harvard’s graduating class of MBAs, and higher number than than any other class in recent history. Stanford’s 71 founders was also a jump from last year’s 62, and the highest raw number of founders since at least 2014.





Jhanvi Shriram and Ketaki Shriram, sister co-founders of Krikey. Courtesy photo

Percentage-wise, Stanford’s GSB continues to produce the most MBA founders each year. In 2020, some 18.16% of Stanford’s graduating class of MBAs elected to launch companies immediately after graduation. That’s a three percentage-point jump compared to last year’s class and at least a seven-year high dating back to the graduating class of 2014. Not surprisingly, considering its jump in total founders, Harvard Business School also saw a major surge in the percentage of MBAs launching companies in 2020 compared to recent graduating classes. Some 11.29% of Harvard MBAs launched companies within three months of graduation last year. That’s a jump of more than four percentage points compared to 2019’s class, and, like Stanford, higher than at least the past seven classes.

It wasn’t the same for the other five schools that we’ve been tracking. MIT, Wharton, Chicago, Columbia, and Northwestern all saw drops in the percentage of MBAs launching companies immediately after graduation. MIT has seen the biggest percentage drop among MBAs, going from 10% of MBAs launching companies in 2018 to 6.7% in 2019 to 3.46% last year.

The San Francisco Bay Area continues to be the most popular home base for top MBA startups. Of course, this is largely influenced by the number of Stanford MBAs on the list. Of the 100 top MBA startups, 34 are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. New York City is the next most popular base for our top MBA startups, claiming 15 of the startups. Boston is the only other city with a high amount of this year’s top MBA startups, with eight. This was the most international group of startups we’ve had on our list with 26 startups based outside of the U.S. The most popular international spots are Mexico City, Bogota, and Singapore, all of which claim three of this year’s top MBA startups.

Part of that growth in international-based startups is due to the increase of international MBA programs getting startups on this year’s list. INSEAD, for example, had more startups represented than any other international school in the seven-year history of this list. One of the newest changes to INSEAD’s entrepreneurship program is the development of an immersive three-day capstone course focused on entrepreneurship.

“As part of a management team, students will take on a series of real-life business challenges confronting a young, relatively resource-scarce firm operating in an opportunity-rich environment to achieve high growth and international expansion,” says Xiaowei Rose Luo, the chair of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise Area and a professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise. “The business challenges require the management team to integrate knowledge learned from the core courses, divide the work, coordinate contributions, and thus sharpens the team’s ability to adapt and learn in a dynamic environment.”

Increased focus on experiential learning has also been a strategy at Columbia Business School. According to a school spokesperson, CBS has recently launched a new program for VC-focused students to conduct due diligence for the B-school’s investment fund. “This allowed us to open up an application cycle to alumni this spring, to which 150 startups applied,” the CBS spokesperson says. CBS has also added focus on developing specific character strengths to enhance resiliency — a buzzword often used to describe the personalities or qualities of successful entrepreneurs. The B-school has also tripled its Summer Fellowship Program funding, where students are financially supported to intern at startups and small VC funds.

LAUNCHING AND BUILDING DURING A PANDEMIC

Of course, the elephant in the proverbial room is this is the first year we’ve tracked this data in which the pandemic has been impacting the world and economy for more than a year. At CBS, the school says interest in entrepreneurship and early-stage investing has risen. Applications for the summer accelerator program at CBS increased by 40% in 2020 and that applications for this summer have also remained strong.

“We’ve had increased access to speakers and coaches without the geographical limitations,” the school spokesperson adds. For example, CBS created a new video series via Zoom focusing on CBS startup success stories. A related benefit officials at CBS say the pandemic has provided is focus on new ways to network like using digital platforms for events.

“Initially founders grappled with how to deal with the disruption,” the CBS official says. “By summer, students were considering new ventures with the pandemic top of mind. A year later, they no longer view the pandemic as a disruption to their plans but as an opportunity to innovate. Now founders are less focused on solving pandemic-associated issues directly, but rather just a part of their strategic decisions. This has led to increased innovation around digital tools and platforms (e.g. digital health, cybersecurity), as well as interest in social enterprise.”

Xiaowe Rose Luo of INSEAD. Courtesy photo

INSEAD ALSO TEACHING RESILIENCY, ADAPTABILITY AMID PANDEMIC

It’s a lot of the same at INSEAD, according to Rose Luo.

“It has become even more important to improve some of the essential qualities of entrepreneurship, such as resilience, innovation, and adaptability, during the pandemic,” she says. “Some of our courses have been taught online. Even the field trip courses are converted to online sessions. We take the advantage of the Zoom sessions to invite entrepreneurs from around the world to share with our students how they cope with the challenges during the pandemic and turn the constraints into opportunities. Our alumni have been invited to share with current MBAs about their learnings. These sessions have enriched our students’ learning and prepared them with skills and willingness to face uncertainties and change.”

Managing cash flow has also been a point of emphasis for Rose Luo.

“The pandemic has reinforced the importance of managing the cash flow, diversifying supply chain risks, and being able to adapt quickly for startups,” Rose Luo explains. “A much higher percentage of startups went under than large, established firms. Running out of cash and huge disruption of the supply chain are among the main reasons for their bankruptcy. But the pandemic has also given rise to many opportunities for entrepreneurs, in industries such as logistics, medical supply, and online learning. Some startups are more capable of catching these opportunities to grow than others, and it is worthwhile to acquire these capabilities and processes in the increasingly uncertain world today.”

AFTER AN INITIAL SLOW DOWN, FUNDING BACK TO NORMAL OR BETTER LEVELS

In terms of getting funding cash, both CBS officials and Rose Luo said investments initially slowed but have since went back to pre-pandemic levels or better. “Generally speaking, most portfolio companies have either not been impacted or been positively impacted by the pandemic,” CBS officials say.

Says Rose Luo: “The funding for start-ups has generally experienced some decline initially, but then quickly bounced back. In the U.S., the VC funding saw a slight drop in the first four months of 2020 but has caught up since then. On average deal size and valuation has continued to grow thanks to the capital resources available. Investors show strong confidence in the recovery of the economy and see probably an even stronger need for high-quality ventures in the post-pandemic world.”

See the next pages for all 100 of this year’s top MBA startups.

Lingke Wang & Peter Colis of Ethos. Courtesy photo

Leslie Voorhees & Calley Means of Anomalie. Anomalie photo

Florence Frech & Camilo Martinez of Leal. Leal photo

Dianna Liu of ARIX Technologies. Courtesy photo

