Poets&Quants’ Top MBA Startups Of 2022

An MBA startup from INSEAD tops this year’s list of 100 top-funded MBA startups of 2022, the first time a school from outside the U.S. has come out on top. Courtesy photo

Had it not been for Stanford University’s culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, Lucia Huang might never have met her co-founder.

Huang, Stanford Graduate School of Business Class of 2020 MBA, met Stanford Medicine candidate Jimmy Qian in a class mixed with students from the university’s acclaimed business, medicine and engineering schools. They shared their mutual dismay at the lack of innovation in mental health, despite the fact that depression is the No. 1 cause of disability around the world. So they decided to work on the problem.

Lucia Huang

Together they founded Osmind — an electronic health record software for mental health providers aiding in the administration, monitoring, and analyzing the use of innovative psychiatric medications and treatments. The company has raised $57.2 million in four funding rounds since its founding two years ago, and it comes in at No. 21 on our annual list of Top MBA Startups. It is one of 26 companies on this year’s list with a female founder or co-founder.

“With our collective backgrounds in science, medicine, and healthcare, and our personal passion and investment in improving mental health for all, we recognized that mental health was long overdue for innovation,” Huang tells Poets&Quants.

“Stanford excels at supporting entrepreneurship. Healthcare is such a complex industry that collaborating with multidisciplinary team members is critical. Stanford does a great job of encouraging cross pollination across the various schools and facilitating connections.”

P&Q’S TOP MBA STARTUPS OF 2022

As we’ve done each year since 2014, Poets&Quants solicited startups from the world’s best MBA programs to compile a list based on a single metric: how much funding a startup has raised, the most accessible apples-to-apples comparison. (See our 2021 list here.)

To qualify for this year’s list, a startup had to be founded between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, and must have had at least one MBA founder during that same timeframe. Poets&Quants solicited nominations from top business schools and cross-checked figures on Crunchbase.com. Numbers verified at the time of reporting were used to compile the list.

AN INSEAD MBA STARTUP RAISED MORE THAN $1 BILLION

It takes some doing to knock Stanford out of the top-spot for the highest-funded MBA startup. Since we started the list in 2014, the top MBA founders have come from Stanford every year except two (and a half). In 2018, Harvard Business School MBAs Charles Baron and Amol Deshpande ranked No. 1 with their company, Farmer’s Business Network, which raised $193.9 million. The Wharton School MBAs William Shu and Greg Orlowski topped the list in 2017 with Deliveroo, raising $474.6 million. And in 2014, the top spot was shared by the Harvard and Stanford MBA founders of Wildfire.

This year, the top funded MBA startup is Gorillas, a company co-founded by INSEAD MBA Sukru Dagdelen, with a truly eye-popping number: $1.335 billion.

It’s the second highest ever amount for an MBA startup since we’ve been compiling the list – trailing 2016’s Sofi by about $300K. It’s also a remarkable climb for the French business school whose highest startups last year, Forecast and Zenyum, tied at No. 42 with $15.1 million in funding apiece.

France's INSEAD is the first international business school to top our list of the funded MBA startups of the year. Courtesy photo

Gorillas is an on-demand grocery delivery service that promises food-at-your-door within 10 minutes of ordering from their app. It raised $1 billion in a Series C round with 18 investors in October 2021. It’s had four funding rounds since its founding in 2020, with the second largest coming in March 2021 at $290 million, according to Crunchbase. It’s different from other food delivery leaders in that it uses “riders” – full-time employees with benefits delivering groceries on bicycles in mostly European metro areas.

At seven, INSEAD also had more MBA startups than any other international business school on this year’s list.

“INSEAD was started as an entrepreneurial venture and has grown into an internationally recognized business school for the world. Over 50% of the school’s MBA graduates become an entrepreneur or engage in entrepreneurial activities during their career – it is built in our DNA,” Professor Peter Zemsky, deputy dean and dean of innovation, tells Poets&Quants.

“We select outstanding business students who have demonstrated ability to manage across cultures and diversity. It turns out that this has allowed us to attract high-caliber talents who are also a very impressive and successful set of entrepreneurs.”

Stride Funding, which debuted on our list at No. 31, was one of 23 startups founded by MBAs from Harvard Business School. Courtesy photo

A DIVERSE LIST OF STARTUPS AT THE TOP

Following Gorillas is an impressive list of diverse startups across a wide array of industries. Interestingly, just one of the top five companies is headquartered in the United states.

No. 2 Merama ($445 million), headquartered in Mexico City, is an e-commerce aggregator serving digital brands in Latin America, one of the fastest growing e-commerce regions in the world. It was founded by Harvard MBA Sujay Tyle who told TechCrunch that he believes several multi-billion dollar brands will be created in LatAm in the next five years. Its latest funding round was $60 million in December 2021.

No. 3 Habi ($390 million), located in Bogotá, Colombia, jumped up 36 spots from last year’s list, buoyed by $75 million in debt refinancing in June. The leading real estate tech startup in Latin America, Habi was founded by Harvard MBA Brynne McNulty. It also happens to be the highest earning company on our list that was founded by a woman.

No. 4 Klar ($257 million), headquartered in Mexico City, was founded by four Stanford MBAs – Jeronimo Reifkohl, Daniel Autrique, Gianluigi Davassi, and Stefan Moller. It’s also Stanford’s highest ranked startup this year, raising $90 million in its latest funding round in June and climbing five spots from last year’s list. The financial platform believed to be Mexico’s largest digital bank.

No. 5 Pathway Homes ($250 million) is Stanford’s second company in the top five, founded by Kyle Ruane. It claims to offer a new path to homeownership by purchasing homes a customer likes and renting them back to customers until they are ready to buy at an agreed upon price. It is the only top 5 startup headquartered in the United States (Dallas, Texas).

Gorillas also joins an elite list of previous winners of our ranked MBA startups. Joining Sofi as one of the billion-dollar babies, it blew previous highest-funded startups out of the water: Wharton-founded Deliveroo raised $474.59 million at the time of publication of our 2017 list and Stanford’s Divvy raised $299 million on last year’s.

HARVARD, STANFORD STILL RULE THE STARTUP ROOST

The two schools with the most startups should be no surprise. Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business have long dominated the MBA startup game, and their startups account for nearly two-thirds of this year’s list.

Tess Michaels, founder of Stride Funding

Of the 100 startups that attracted the most funding from angel investors and venture capitalists over the last five years, Stanford claims 43 – up from 39 in 2021. It is the highest number of startups from a single school, and it continues an upward trend for the school centered in the heart of Silicon Valley. Stanford posted 34 startups in 2020 and 39 in 2019.

Harvard Business School had the second most startups from MBA or EMBA founders at 23. That’s up from 19 last year which was the lowest number the school had had in the list’s history. In 2016, Harvard had 42 startups, but its numbers have fluctuated since, claiming between 21 and 26 per year.

“There’s no day where I’m not so grateful for the HBS experience,” Tess Michaels, Harvard MBA, founder of Stride Funding, told P&Q in this 2020 profile of her startup which has raised $45.7 million so far. Stride Funding offers more flexible payment options for expensive MBA programs through income share agreements. It debuts on this year’s list at No. 31.

“A lot of it is about the incredible amount of access that you get at HBS. We have a lot of connected people who have supported Stride, both advisers and investors. Those who have helped fund students have come from the HBS community, which has been really special,” she says. “As an entrepreneur, you’re surrounded by people but it can get lonely at times as you’re growing the business, and what HBS has really done is ensure that you’re learning from each other. And that’s the beauty of the accelerator: I’m walking through my learnings and so many of them are applicable for startups. I think that’s really, really cool that HBS has doubled down on that.”

INSEAD’s 7 startups was the third largest number for individual schools. That’s up from last year’s 5 startups and the most ever for a school not based in the U.S.

Peter Johnson, UC-Berkeley Haas

Following INSEAD, Columbia Business School, UC-Berkeley Haas and UCLA Anderson had 4 startups each while The Wharton School and Cornell’s SC Johnson College of Business had 3 apiece.

At UC-Berkeley, a third of the school’s electives focus on startups, Peter Johnson, assistant dean of full-time MBA programs, told P&Q in our Meet the MBA Class of 2023 series. The school’s four startups on our list – Kyte, Oishii Farm, Oxygen, and Vested – have raised more than 329 million since their founding.

“The tech sector has expanded from Silicon Valley to San Francisco to right at our doorsteps in Berkeley, placing Berkeley Haas at the core of the innovation economy. Simply put, Berkeley Haas is “the heart of what’s next.” We’re influencing industries that are inventing new technologies and business models that are driving economic growth,” Johnson says.

“Moreover, our students benefit greatly from having access to the best professors as well as executives and entrepreneurs from leading global companies in a variety of industries from consulting to high tech.”

TOTAL FUNDING TOPS $7 BILLION, THE MOST EVER

Last year, the total funding among all the 100 startups fell to the second-lowest level since 2015, as the economy grappled with the effects of the pandemic. Companies on the list raised $2.692 billion in 2021 with only 2018’s $2.455 billion coming in lower.

Funding roared back this year. The $7.123 billion raised by the 100 startups is the highest in the list’s history, blowing past the previous highest level of $5.180 billion in 2016. Of course, INSEAD’s Gorillas had a lot to do with that – its $1.335 billion is nearly 19% of the total raised on the entire list.

The list compiled in 2021 was the first in which the pandemic had impacted the economy for more than a year. That list tracked companies founded between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2020.

Our 2022 list takes into account funding raised in 2021 as investing bounced back. However, that bounce back may be cooling as we enter a new period of global uncertainty.

“2021 was an amazing and overheated period for venture investing. Everyone in VC was talking about when the music will stop. The music indeed has stopped in 2022. This is impacting more the large funding. We still see that there is early-stage funding readily available. Founders are needing to pivot and pay much more attention to their path to profitability and conserving cash,” Zemsky says.

“While global venture funding has fallen slightly, that figure is still higher than levels seen before the pandemic.

“Another bright spot (at INSEAD) is the rise of corporate venture capital. Between 2010 and 2020, the number of corporate investors grew more than six times to over 4,000. Even as investment appetite cooled in quarter one this year, there were a record 1,317 CVC-backed deals.”

You can see evidence of 2021’s rebound from the astounding amount of money raised in the top 20 startups on the list. Those companies raised $5.178 billion, the third highest amount of all other years when all startup funding was calculated. Even without Gorillas $1 billion-plus funding, the other 19 top companies in 2022 outpaced 2021’s funding of all 100 companies by nearly $1.2 billion.

Last year, Divvy Homes’s $299.04 million in funding put it at the very top of the list. That wouldn’t even break the top three in 2022. In all, there were eight startups that raised over $200 million and another 11 companies that raised more than $100 million. In 2021, only five startups cracked $100 million.

Further, the funding cutoff to make our top 100 was $5.5 million last year, a milestone raised by Dexai Robotics. This year’s cutoff is $9.04 million, raised by Solytic, founded by ESADE MBA Johannes Burgard.

STANFORD STARTUPS RAISED $2.8 BILLION

This year, Stanford startups raised more than any other school by more than a billion. The Silicon Valley school raised $2.795 billion across its combined 42 startups, up from $1.431 across 39 startups last year.

It alone was in the billion-dollar club last year, but it is joined now by INSEAD ($1.677 billion across seven startups) and Harvard ($1.420 billion across its 23 startups). INSEAD had a combined funding total of $73.1 million last year while Harvard had $449.05 million.

Rounding out the top five schools this year are UC Berkeley Haas at $329 million across its four startups followed by $165 million across Wharton’s three.

Over the past eight graduating classes (2014 to 2021), Harvard Business School has had 603 MBA graduates report they’re starting their own companies within three months of graduation, according to the school’s employment reports. That’s more than any other school that we’ve been tracking. Up next is Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, which has had 530 MBAs, Wharton with 316, and Columbia with 165. Note that schools like HBS, Wharton, and CBS graduate hundreds more MBAs each year compared to schools like Stanford and MIT.

WHERE THE TOP MBA STARTUPS ARE BASED

On a percent basis, Stanford GSB – which enrolls about 420 MBAs per class compared to cohorts of Harvard and Wharton which are more than twice that size – produced the most MBA founders. This year, 18% of Stanford’s graduating class of MBAs elected to launch companies immediately after graduation. That’s down slightly from the 18.16% founders in the graduating class before it. After a 4% jump in founders at HBS a year ago, the school lost nearly that much ground this year. The number of its MBA founders dropped from 11.29% to about 8% in its latest class.

By location, the San Francisco Bay Area continues to be the most popular home base for top MBA startups. Of course, this is largely influenced by the number of Stanford MBAs on the list. Of the 100 top MBA startups, 27 are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. New York City is the next most popular base for our top MBA startups at 17 while the Boston area claims seven. This was the most international group of startups we’ve had on our list with 33 startups based outside of the U.S., up from 26 last year. Europe had seven, Mexico City had six, India had four, and Singapore and Brazil had three apiece.

Lucia Huang, Stanford GSB MBA '20, is co-founder of Osmind, one of 26 startups founded or co-founded by women. Courtesy photo

26 WOMEN FOUNDERS

The number of women-founded companies fell slightly, 26 in 2022 compared to 28 in 2021 and 29 in 2020.

This year also breaks a three-year streak in which women-founded companies topped our list: Divvy Homes (2021), Guild Education (2020), and Branch Metrics (2019). All three also happen to come from Stanford MBAs.

The top five women founded or co-founded ventures on our list include Harvard’s Habi (No. 3 on our list) and Kocomo (No. 22), founded by Graciela Arango, a real estate startup that has raised $56 million.

Stanford claims three of the top five women founders including:

Yada Piyajomkwan, founder of Ajaib (No. 6) with classmate Anderson Sumarli, both named a Forbes 30 Under 30 for their zero-commission investing platform for millennial investors in Indonesia. Ajaib has raised $245 million to date.

Emily Yudofsky, creator of Found (No. 16) which has raised $132 million

And, Huang’s Osmind (No. 21), the fourth highest women-founded company on our 2022 list.

For Huang, one of the most valuable aspects of Stanford’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is its network: Being at a school with so many startups, you never know who you might meet just by walking into a room. Huang not only met her Osmind co-founder in class, they later met their first round lead investor, Katherine Boyle, through a GSB classmate.

“Even now, nearly every investor we speak with has a senior GSB person who is a partner,” Huang tells P&Q. “Being an entrepreneur is hard enough, and it’s nice to not have to worry about not being able to find an intro to an investor or partner, because there’s almost a guarantee that someone in the GSB network is connected.”

After studying chemistry at Yale University, Huang wanted to apply her STEM background to improve lives. She realized the way to make impact at scale was through business. She earned a certificate in public management and social innovation along with her Stanford MBA, and social impact remains a central principle of her work with Osmind. Her company works with scientists to gather and analyze real-world data to improve psychiatric care. Research from its Osmind platform is already helping to set new standards for mental health interventions, Huang says.

Osmind recently teamed up with Stanford University to publish the largest real-world analysis of ketamine infusion therapy (KIT) and is working on its second paper with the university.

“What also makes us unique is that Osmind is a public benefit corporation” Huang says. "Our commitment as a public benefit corporation is to value the voices of our physician, patient, and researcher stakeholders and to be transparent about supporting advances in the treatment of mental health conditions.”

INSEAD was rated as the top European unicorn university by Sifted, a European tech news outlet. It has 18 current unicorn ventures and 25 likely unicorns. Courtesy photo

INSEAD’S ENTREPRENEURIAL MAGIC

INSEAD’s curriculum has a robust offering of entrepreneurship courses and electives built in, all aimed at helping students become new venture founders or startup investors, Zemsky tells P&Q. That includes more than 10 specialized electives such as Crypto Entrepreneurship, Digital Entrepreneurship, Scaling Start-ups, New Business Ventures, and others. There are also two capstone options, Accelerating Growth and/or New Venture.

“There are many more INSEAD entrepreneurship courses than a student can possibly attend during the MBA program because we believe that everyone should have the freedom to choose their own customized paths,” he says.

Peter Zemsky, dean of innovation at INSEAD

At the The Rudolf and Valeria Maag INSEAD Centre for Entrepreneurship (ICE), students can take advantage of start-up bootcamps, venture competitions with a chance to win seed funding, and the Entrepreneurs in Residence program with over 160 experienced entrepreneurs and investors to coach students on how to move forward with entrepreneurial venture. There’s also the INSEAD LaunchPad – the first alumni startup accelerator located inside the world’s largest startup campus, STATION F in Paris.

This year, Sifted, a European news outlet for entrepreneurs, rated INSEAD as the top European unicorn university with 18 current unicorn ventures and 25 likely future unicorns. It also ranks fifth in the world for ventures founded by recent graduates who receive sizable venture capital funding – the highest rank for any school outside the U.S. In 2021, Pitchbook named INSEAD a top school for startup founders. https://www.insead.edu/newsroom/2021-insead-named-a-top-school-for-startup-founders-in-pitchbook-2021-ranking.

“Our entrepreneurial ecosystem, courses and the techniques used to teach entrepreneurship shapes our students interest in this area and contribute to making INSEAD one of the best and most unique places to study entrepreneurship in the world,” Zemsky says.

“Europe is leading the way in terms of more attention to tech for good, especially on sustainability and green. This plays to INSEAD’s overall focus on promoting business as a force for good.”

Stanford GSB's Knight Center, Photo Credit: Elena Zhukova

Columbia Business School. Courtesy photo

UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business. Courtesy photo

Harvard Business School classroom. Courtesy photo

