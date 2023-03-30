Pogo stick attack ends with woman shot in chest in North Carolina, police say

A woman armed with a pogo stick was shot in the chest in North Carolina, officials told news outlets.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in self-defense, the Winston-Salem Police Department told WXII.

Officers said they were called to a shooting at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. At the scene south of downtown, police told news outlets they found a shell casing, handgun and a pogo stick — a toy that lets people jump up and down.

Police believe that the shooting happened after a fight broke out between several people in a parking lot. During the fight, a 29-year-old woman grabbed a metal pogo stick and charged at a 21-year-old, according to WFMY.

The 21-year-old fired a single shot in self defense, striking the 29-year-old in the chest, police told news outlets, which didn’t share the severity of the woman’s injuries.

An investigation continues, and no charges are expected after an initial investigation. People with information about the case are asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or contact officials in Spanish at 336-728-3904, WGHP reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 30.

