Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM63m ÷ (RM629m - RM95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

