POH partners with TE-SYSTEMS to Bring Your Voice to Microsoft Teams

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty of Hats Inc. (POH), Bringing Your Voice to Microsoft Teams, today announced a general partnership agreement with TE-SYSTEMS. This agreement will provide POH with the ability to scale it's SBC hosting and SBC as a Service offering that offers Voice interoperability with Microsoft Teams and other SIP compliant systems.

The TE-SYSTEMS anynode SBC is one of the few certified SBCs (Session Border Controllers) certified with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. It is also one of the few SBCs available for use with any Linux or Windows Virtual Machine (VM) that has REST APIs for programmatic access. Combined with TE-SYSTEMS long history in VoIP and unique approach to Direct Routing for Teams, underscores why POH selected the anynode SBC for customer deployments.

"We are very excited with the possibilities where this new partnership will take us," said Erik Lagerway President of POH " TE-SYSTEMS and POH complement each other nicely providing a turn-key solution for our collective customer-base."

In celebration of this new alignment, POH will be providing a discount for anynode hosting plans, anynode licensing and related consulting services. Simply use the discount code "POHAnynode2020" for 10% off the regularly marked prices in the POH online store.

"We are excited with our new partnership with POH," said TE-SYSTEMS CEO Oliver Koerber. "We believe that both companies are perfectly aligned to provide Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solutions to clients and end users with anynode SBC."

About POH

Vancouver, BC based POH is "Bringing Your Voice to Microsoft Teams." POH provides telecommunications services, SBC hosting and consulting services for customers looking for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and SIP interoperability. More information about the new offering available on the POH website, https://anynode.ca



About TE-SYSTEMS

TE-SYSTEMS is a software-based company specialized in VOIP Protocols, Virtualization and Real-Time Processing on multiple platform Windows and Linux-based platforms for more than 30 Years.

