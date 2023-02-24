Poinciana gang shootout critically injures two. Suspect dead

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Friday afternoon that a gang-related shooting in Poinciana critically injured two people, and the suspected was killed.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the triple shooting started about 4:15 p.m. Thursday near Sawfish Drive in Poinciana. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes later to and found a 30-year-old man shot in the head, through his brain, begging "please don't let me die," the sheriff said.

The man and a 19-year-old woman, shot through her jaw and hands, were both taken to hospitals. They are in critical condition with the man unstable at an Osceola trauma center. The Sheriff's Office declined to identify the victims because of Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment providing protections to victims of crime.

Judd said the suspect, Derek Bacote, 33, was found dead lying in the grass near the home's driveway.

He said deputies think Bacote had called one of the home's residents, inviting them over to his house, but that person declined and told Bacote to come over instead. It's not clear how the individuals knew each other, but Judd said Bacote and one of the victims had the same girlfriend at one point. He said it's the best information deputies have as to the motive behind shooting.

Bacote walked up to the front of the house carrying a black duffle bag. Stepping inside, he greeted the first person then punched a male resident in the face, Judd said. Then Bacote pulled a firearm out of the duffle bag and pointed it at the residents.

One resident ran back inside the house, while a third man made his way into the garage where he grabbed a firearm.

Judd said the first shot was not fired by Bacote, based on neighbors' reports and surveillance video footage. He said the man in the garage fired at Bacote first.

Bacote then turned around and began firing at the man and woman who were sitting inside a white sedan in the driveway, according to a short video clip released by the Sheriff's Office. The vehicle took off down the driveway, went through a neighbor's fence and into the side of a neighbor's house.

After firing shots into the car, Bacote was shot and wandered onto the lawn, collapsing and ultimately dying alongside the driveway.

Judd said witnesses at the scene told detectives that all the individuals involved are part of the same gang. Bacote was wearing a blue baseball cap with "LA" on the front, which Judd pointed to as evidence of his gang affiliation. He did not name the gang.

Judd said the investigation is still underway. Deputies caught up with the man who fired the gun from the garage in Osceola County. Judd said he is not being cooperative. The man, identified as Victim 5, has a criminal record as a convicted felon with prior gun-related charges, Judd said.

"He denied everything even though it appears Victim 5 was legitimately standing his ground and protecting himself from these other people," Judd said.

Judd said detectives found two additional firearms in Bacote's duffle bag, and both were stolen. The sheriff said he thinks the third weapon used will also come back as stolen, though its serial number has yet to be reported.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Shootout between Poinciana gang members kills 1, critically injures 2