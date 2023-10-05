What’s the point of banning smoking? It’s dying out anyway

Finally, the Tories have come up with a policy to interest my teenage boys. Alex, 15, has now acquired a new status: he will, for the rest of his life, be able to walk into a corner shop and buy anything he pleases. Dominic, 13, will never legally be able to buy a cigarette. When Dom is 18, the legal age will be raised to 19. When he’s 80, the legal age will be raised to 81. His brother – then 82 – will be able to buy them for him. But in the eyes of the law, they will never be equal consumers.

Alex loves the proposal. Finally, he says, Rishi Sunak is doing something that will make a difference. He jokes about the generation behind him being a bit feckless and in need of tougher laws to keep them straight. Dominic is perplexed: why would he ever want to buy a cigarette? Vapes, sure: children pose with them on Instagram all the time. But smoke? This is fast dying out. Cigarettes are going the way of snuff, space-hoppers, gobstoppers and mix-tapes: the entertainment of yesteryear.

This is what’s odd about Sunak’s proposal. Why ban something that’s already dying? Wouldn’t it be better, more powerful and permanent, for smoking to stop because smoking is seen, almost universally, as gross? Might banning them restore the rebellious image that they have finally lost? Are we sure that the harm – giving gang members a new product to sell – is worth the benefit? Or is this, like the original HS2 idea, an attention-grabbing idea rushed out for Tory members without much thought about the practicalities?

Michael Gove used to say that no serious policy should ever be announced at a party conference. He had a point. Some of the worst gimmicks in public life were cooked up as a side order to a political meal, with the practicalities usually an afterthought. Big decisions sprung on the public with no pitch-rolling – and not much cost-benefit analysis – tend to lead to the kinds of mistakes against which Sunak has been railing.

So here, even the politics is a bit confusing. Penny Mordaunt was the Prime Minister’s warm-up act at Tory conference, urging the Conservative Party to fight, fight and fight again for “freedom”. But when her boss came on, his message was that this freedom has gone a bit far. Too many people are availing themselves of the freedom to smoke, he thinks, so it’s time to phase that freedom out.

Here’s the dilemma. Should people be free to buy cigarettes, given that two-thirds of those who smoke eventually die from it? Passive smoking has been minimised by smoking restrictions. It’s also hard, given today’s packaging, not to be aware of the harm cigarettes do. So should adults be allowed to knowingly risk their own lives and smoke? Until now, the liberal British answer has been “yes”. The Prime Minister thinks no.

He’s not taking anyone’s rights away, he says, because under-14s don’t smoke and will simply be unable to start. His plan is based on the law Jacinda Ardern introduced to New Zealand last December – and this is where the analogy runs into some trouble.

Smoking there has been falling generally – but not among Māoris, whose women suffer the highest rate of lung cancer in the world. Before colonisation, Māoris never used tobacco – now they’re almost three times more likely to than other Kiwis. Endless interventions have been tried, but nothing seemed to work. As a last resort, New Zealand tried a phased-in lifetime ban.

But Britain’s story is very different. Smoking here is falling fast, across the board – and among the young especially. When I was at school, 50 per cent of pupils said they had smoked at some point. When David Cameron came to power, this had halved to 25 per cent. It has since halved again, to 12 per cent – and just 1 per cent smoke regularly (in my day, it was 10 per cent). The back of the bike sheds is a lonely place in modern Britain.

While I dread the day I find vapes in my children’s drawers, it’s hard to deny that this new technology has threatened tobacco companies with extinction. The maker of Marlboro has even promised to stop selling cigarettes and switch to the smoking gadgets instead – not to save humanity but to save its business model. Demand is dying. A mixture of technology, laws and changing social norms has brought the end of smoking in sight.

This is one of the most welcome trends of our time, which will bring huge health dividends. So why, then, must Britain join New Zealand’s radical experiment? The answer comes down – as it so often does when it comes to the laws controlling our lives – to modelling.

The Department of Health accepts that smoking among the young has been falling all the time, but its models say this decline will soon stop. It doesn’t say why (“a neutral assumption,” it chirps). Its other assumption is that the Sunak plan will work perfectly. “In all scenarios, the model assumes smoking instigation rates reduce year-on-year to reflect ongoing increases in the age of sale.”

Really? We’re talking about a Britain where taxes on cigarettes are so high that one in every 10 smoked comes from the black market, usually smuggled in duty-free. Mindful of the competition, corner shops are not always strict about who they sell to. An NHS survey tracking 13-year-olds who buy cigarettes found that only one in six encounters difficulty: this in a country where the age limit is supposed to be 18. So are we really so sure that Sunak’s plan will work? Will 25-year-olds – indeed, 55-year-olds – really be declined?

And if you drop the concept that people in a free society should be able to make bad choices for themselves, then what might be next? Sugary drinks? Fatty foods? Alcopops? That’s why there is so much at stake here. It’s not just about smoking, but about the limits of the state and the definition of freedom. The Conservative approach has hitherto been simple: if it’s not necessary to ban, then it’s necessary not to ban.

To make his case, the Prime Minister needs to prove that there really is no other way.

