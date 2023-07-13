Point Beach fire department treasurer stole $100K to pay off credit card debt: Prosecutor

Court news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - The former treasurer of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company 2 was charged with theft this week after investigators said he had stolen $100,000 from the organization over a period of almost three years, to pay off his credit card debt, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Salvatore Umek, 45, of Point Pleasant Beach, transferred the funds from the organization’s bank account into his own personal bank account between February 2019 and November 2021, according to a joint statement from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Robert Kowalewski.

An unspecified amount of money was also transferred into Umek’s account “for his own benefit,” the statement said.

More: Uncle gets 75 years, nephew gets 55, in botched robbery and murder of Neptune man

Umek surrendered to authorities Wednesday at Point Pleasant Beach Police headquarters. He was processed and served with a summons to appear in state Superior Court in Toms River at a later date, according to the statement.

An investigation that led to the charge had been conducted by the Economic Crime Squad of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, the statement said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Point Pleasant Beach fire department treasurer charged in $100K theft