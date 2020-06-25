Point Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients And A New BIPOC LGBTQ Scholarship Fund

134 Exemplary LGBTQ Student Leaders Receive Critical Support for Higher Education

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation (Point), the nation's largest scholarship granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students, today announced its 2020 scholarship recipients. Point also announced that they will be creating a new scholarship fund specifically for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) who are LGBTQ.

19 new Point Scholars were selected from a pool of 2,300 applicants; they will join 35 current recipients. Point also welcomes 36 new students to their Community College Scholarship Program. Another 44 students will receive $1,000 grant awards, of which 28 are Toyota Scholarships. This brings the total number of scholars currently receiving support to 134.

Point's scholarship recipients are talented students with a proven track record of leading in their local and academic communities through their activism, advocacy, and organizing. In addition to their fearless leadership, they have battled obstacles including immigration status, homelessness, family rejection, and abuse. Each one of them has the dedication and resilience to meet this moment in history and make change across the country.

In addition to touting the largest scholar class in the history of the organization, Point announced that they will be creating a new scholarship fund for BIPOC who are LGBTQ. The foundation will seek new funding and begin implementing the program later this year.

"Since our inception, Point Foundation has funded a diverse class of scholars every year. In recent years we've added Community College Scholarships, including a two-year program this year in addition to one-year awards, and a new individual grant program. We know we can do more to broaden our support of students who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color and so we are pleased to announce the Point Foundation BIPOC LGBTQ Scholarship Fund. Details are forthcoming, but we are excited to continue deepening our commitment to making higher education more accessible to all," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO.

In the 2020–2021 academic year, 134 LGBTQ students will receive financial assistance and programmatic support from Point as they pursue their associate, bachelor's, or advanced degrees. After graduating, students become part of Point's growing alumni network, connecting them with hundreds of caring individuals and professional contacts throughout the nation. These connections and experiences help to shape the leaders who will go on to defend and advance the rights of LGBTQ people and create a more inclusive, equitable society.

A complete list of 2020 scholarship recipients appears below; bios for each are available on Point's website, www.pointfoundation.org/meet .

Notable facts about the 2020 Point Scholar class:

84% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

42% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

42% are first-generation college students.

Notable facts about the 2020 Community College Scholarship recipients:

69% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

27% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

58% are first-generation students.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations can support Point's mission by designating a scholarship with a "Name," which recognizes the donor, an individual, or an institution. Named Scholarship donors pledge to cover the financial assistance and programmatic support Point provides its scholars.