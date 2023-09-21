Point Loma resident overcharged for water usage
On the last days of every month, the Congemis walk to the side of their Point Loma home, open the lid of their water meter, and take a picture of the numbers at the bottom.
On the last days of every month, the Congemis walk to the side of their Point Loma home, open the lid of their water meter, and take a picture of the numbers at the bottom.
Don't miss this deal.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated water bottle out there and keeps drinks cold for an entire 24 hours.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday in New York City with a dramatic declaration.
MakersHub, an accounts payable startup that enables construction, industrial and manufacturing companies to eliminate manual data entry for bills, launched its MakersHub Pay product onstage in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt. Phong Ngo, co-founder and CEO of MakersHub, faced this issue when he was president of General Plasma, a supplier of nanotechnology equipment. “I started out electrical engineering for an equipment manufacturing company where I did large production facility automation systems for aerospace and automotive semiconductors,” Ngo told TechCrunch.
Amazon’s annual fall product launch was full of new devices — and a fresh take on Alexa using generative AI for more natural conversations.
A plurality of Americans think Biden should not be impeached (42%) or removed from office (45%).
I'm now a convert.
Grab a jar while it's cheap.
Capsule, a startup that's been putting AI to use in video editing, is releasing its product to the public, after three years in development. The company's enterprise-focused AI editor aims not to replace the humans involved in video editing, but to help content and marketing teams produce video 10 times faster than before, the company claims. To do so, Capsule addressed a number of pain points it heard from customers, including the difficulties around video editing and use of motion graphics, the demands of strict brand guidelines and the need to collaborate on video projects.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
The Washington Post takes a look at the EV adoption rate and what the 'tipping point' means for the automotive business going forward.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
All MGM Resorts hotels and casinos are back up and running as normal, nine days after a cyberattack shut down systems across the company, the company said in an X post on Wednesday.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.