To The Point: Looking ahead to House’s return in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look at what the House may be dealing with when they return in January with no party with a majority of members. We talked with two appropriators about what that might look like.

State Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Township, says that won’t stop work in the chamber.

“We intend to hit the ground running in January as soon as we can start having hearings. Like you said, you know HHS is an incredibly large budget covering many different areas of the Michigan budget and so we want to get as many people into the hearings as we can because really the public wants to hear how we’re spending our money,” she said.

And State Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, says he hopes that work continues to prepare the next spending plan.

“Well, I’m actually hoping that we have committee meetings for our budgets, I’m on appropriations. That’s my role in the legislature and I would assume that the leaders, the Democratic leaders for those two committees, especially those two major appropriations committees that I’m on will bring us together,” he said.

Looking forward to 2024 in Lansing on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.