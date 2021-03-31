Point man convicted of 2nd degree murder

Mar. 30—POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins announces Christopher E. Elliott, age 44, of Point Pleasant, was convicted on Monday in the Circuit Court of Mason County of "Murder of the Second Degree" pursuant to the Court's conditional acceptance of the Kennedy Plea placed on the record Monday afternoon.

The announcement was made via a post on the prosecutor's Facebook page this week.

The post stated Elliott was indicted in 2019 for the shooting death of Joyel D. Goff on April 22, 2019. He will reportedly be sentenced by Judge R. Craig Tatterson on May 10. The Office of Prosecuting Attorney will post updates as they become available.

"The Prosecutor wishes to thank Officer Reynolds of the Point Pleasant Police Department and Trooper Ward of the West Virginia State Police, as well as their many law enforcement partners for their investigation into this complex case," the post stated.