At some point most of us have made cookies, a cake or a pie with our parents or grandparents

MarketWatch

Your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup just got super-sized. The Hershey (HSY) Company, the candy and snack giant behind the Reese’s brand of cups and other treats, is rolling out a 3.4-pound version of the peanut butter-and-chocolate favorite to time with the Thanksgiving holiday. Indeed, the company is not referring to it as a “cup,” but rather a Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie — one that Hershey officials say is intended to be divvied into 48 servings with 160 calories per slice.