To The Point: Nesbitt on Whitmer’s State of the State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” State Rep. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, shares his view of the governor’s State of the State and budget presentation.

He shares his considerable differences with the governor’s plans and his concern about the state’s direction.

“There’s a fundamental issue in Michigan in terms of our regulatory structure, our tax structure, our labor structure, how we want to compete and win to make sure we have those jobs of the 21st century. And that’s, I’m willing to work with anybody on that, let’s get to work, there’s some big problems. Big problems on education, on infrastructure. The governor went ahead and said she’s the road governor, she ran on it, to fix the roads. All we’re seeing is higher debt right now out of her budgets and a bunch of public relations,” Nesbitt said.

A view of the governor’s plans and how to fund them from the other side of the aisle on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Feb. 10.

