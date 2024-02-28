Point Pleasant Beach man, 31, dies of injuries suffered in Vermont snowmobile crash

A Point Pleasant Beach man died from injuries he suffered in a snowmobiling accident in Winhall, Vermont, near Stratton Mountain Resort last week, authorities said.

Matthew Houston Morris, 31, died Feb. 20.

Winhall Police Chief Derrick Tienken said investigators are still conducting interviews about the crash, but "it appears the snowmobile left the trail and crashed into some rocks and trees."

Morris had been riding on the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trail system, Tienken said.

A friend of Morris' who was snowmobiling with him called 911 about 3:15 p.m., the chief said.

Morris was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he succumbed to his injuries, Tienken said.

Morris spent his career in the restaurant Industry, both locally and in Manhattan, according to his obituary.

After graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School, Morris went on to study at the Penn State University School of Hospitality Management, earning a bachelor's degree there.

He worked for the Union Square Hospitality Group as service director and assistant general manager at The Modern restaurant at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, a two-star Michelin restaurant. He also worked at the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach where he co-founded the Point Lobster Bake Catering Company and launched the Point Lobster Bake food truck, according to his obituary.

Morris, known for his charm, wit and storytelling, was always ready "to show up to lend a helping hand" and get a job done, his obituary reads.

He spent his free time sailing in Barnegat Bay, anchoring off Flag and Treasure islands with his dog Kai, snowboarding in Vermont, exploring tropical islands, and spending time with his many friends and family members, his obituary reads.

