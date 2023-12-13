Point Pleasant Beach voters reject $23.9 million school spending proposal

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough voters rejected a $23.9 million spending plan on Tuesday, one that would have built a new athletic facilities, a multipurpose room for community and school meetings, and made major interior and exterior repairs to the borough two schools.

The school referendum was defeated by voters: 652 to 330, according to unofficial results. About 22% of Point Pleasant Beach's 4,490 registered voters cast ballots, according to the Ocean County Clerk's Office.

The initiative, had it passed, would have built a Field House with an indoor basketball court and turf field, an inclusive playground, paid for security upgrades, and replaced existing tennis courts with new tennis and pickleball courts.

Point Pleasant Beach voters defeated a referendum that would have raised $23.9 million for new athletic facilities, school repairs, offices and a multipurpose room. An architect's rendering shows an illustration of the rejected project.

Point Pleasant Beach School District Superintendent William T. Smith had supported the referendum as a way to attract new students to Point Pleasant Beach schools, where enrollment had declined over the past decade.

In the 2013-14 school year, schools here enrolled 820 students, according to New Jersey Department of Education enrollment records. By last fall, enrollment had dropped 18% to 669. About 100 of those students were tuition-paying and lived outside of the district's borders, Smith said.

"We put together…a comprehensive proposal that we think was situating the district and its students in the best possible way, looking ahead, even 20, 25 years, 30 years," Smith said by phone after polls closed. "It didn't break in our favor this go-round.

"We'll take that response from the community and move forward," he said.

