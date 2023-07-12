Point Pleasant detective commander's attorney says client is not guilty of shoplifting

BRICK The attorney for the commander of the Point Pleasant Police Department's detective bureau Wednesday entered a not guilty plea to a shoplifting charge on his client's behalf.

Defense attorney Francis Hodgson, appearing virtually in municipal court, entered the plea on behalf of Detective Sgt. Joshua H. Gunnell.

Hodgson asked that the case be adjourned until he can be furnished with all of the evidence.

Municipal Court Judge Joseph D. Grisanti adjourned the case for 30 days.

Gunnell, 41, was arrested June 25 and charged with shoplifting $212 worth of groceries and health-care items from the Walmart store on Route 88.

It was unclear whether Gunnell was in the virtual courtroom. He was not shown on the screen.

Police documents allege that store surveillance footage allegedly captured Gunnell at a self-checkout machine removing multiple items from his shopping cart while only scanning one item for payment.

When a store employee interjected and scanned the missed items, Gunnell completed the transaction and paid, but allegedly left numerous items that he didn't pay for concealed under reusable shopping bags in the top shelf of his shopping cart when he left the store, according to an affidavit of probable cause to charge him in the case.

A store loss-prevention employee stopped Gunnell on his way out of the store, the affidavit said.

A Walmart representative appeared at the court session by telephone and told the judge he "turned over all the necessary videos, as well as standstill and documents, to the police at the time.''

Gunnell, a 14-year veteran of the Point Pleasant police force who earned $141,840 last year, was suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the case.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

Court news

.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Point Pleasant cop's lawyer enters not-guilty plea to shoplifting