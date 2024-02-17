Point Pleasant man, 29, carpenter and avid snowboarder, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

TINTON FALLS − A 29-year-old man from Point Pleasant man was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Tuesday as he was standing in a grassy area off the roadway, the New Jersey State Police said.

Kody Lupich was hit after getting out of a vehicle that had become disabled on the Parkway, state police said.

Troopers were called to the scene in the northbound lanes at milepost 109.1 in Tinton Falls about 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a snowstorm was moving through the area.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda was traveling north on the Parkway in that area when the driver lost control and ran off the highway to the left, striking Lupich.

The state police did not release further details of the collision, which remains under investigation.

More: Lanoka Harbor man, 34, killed in crash on Garden State Parkway Thursday evening

Lupich, born in Brick, was a carpenter and an avid snowboarder who lived in Utah, Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head before settling in Point Pleasant, according to his obituary.

"Whether it was his carpentry career, snowboarding, or relationships, Kody approached life with enthusiasm and a zest for living," his obituary read.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Point Pleasant NJ man, 29, dies in Garden State Parkway collision