Point Pleasant man arrested on drug charge

Mar. 22—MASON — The Mason Police Department reportedly found a .38 revolver which was allegedly stolen, along with reported methamphetamines and cash, when they made a traffic stop Thursday night.

A Point Pleasant man remained in the Western Regional Jail Monday, after being arrested by the Mason Police Department following a traffic stop on Thursday night.

According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, Zachary Scott Shaw, 19, was arrested by Sgt. Tyler Doss and Patrolman River Griffith following the stop on Second Street in Mason.

During the stop, McKinney said a search of the vehicle was completed, and found were an allegedly stolen .38 revolver, 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamines, small plastic bags, a scale, and $1,681 cash. Shaw was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and receiving and transferring stolen goods.

Bond was set at $50,000, according to McKinney.

