Point Pleasant woman charged with stealing nearly $200K from employer in Wall

FREEHOLD – A Point Pleasant woman has been charged with stealing almost $200,000 from her employer in Wall Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Jessica L. Schott, 44, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree forgery and third-degree false uttering, Santiago said. An investigation by the prosecutor's office Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau was initiated earlier this year, after a tip was received from a representative with the Wall-based company that used to employ Schott.

Santiago did not name the Wall-based company impacted by the theft.

A review of the company’s financial records revealed that Schott had made unauthorized debit-card purchases and ATM withdrawals from the company bank account, and collected unauthorized additional paychecks, expense checks and overtime, in some cases using documents featuring forged signatures, according to Santiago. Schott allegedly used the approximately $195,320 in stolen funds to cover personal expenses.

Schott was served the charges via summons earlier this week, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court, the prosecutor said.

Santiago is urging anyone with further information about Schott’s activities to contact Detective Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Point Pleasant woman charged with stealing $200K from Wall employer: