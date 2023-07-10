Point Pleasant's detective commander caught on surveillance shoplifting at Walmart: cops

BRICK The commander of the Point Pleasant Police Department's detective bureau was arrested and suspended without pay last month after he was caught on a store surveillance camera allegedly shoplifting slightly more than $200 worth of items from the Walmart store on Route 88, according to police documents.

Point Pleasant Detective Sgt. Joshua H. Gunnell, 41, faces a virtual appearance in the township's municipal court Wednesday on the shoplifting charge, according to court records.

Gunnell was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 25 after store surveillance footage captured him at a self-checkout machine removing multiple items from his shopping cart while only scanning one of the items for payment, according to an affidavit of probable cause to charge him with the offense.

When a store employee interjected and scanned the missed items, Gunnell completed the transaction and paid, but left numerous items that he didn't pay for concealed under reusable shopping bags in the top shelf of his shopping cart when he left the store, the affidavit said.

A store loss prevention employee stopped him on the way out, the affidavit said.

The alleged stolen items were described as "miscellaneous groceries and health care products" valued at $212.12, according to the complaint charging Gunnell with shoplifting.

He is charged with shoplifting items worth more than $200 but less than $500, which is a non-indictable offense to be prosecuted in municipal court.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Gunnell was suspended without pay upon his arrest, pending the outcome of the case.

Public records indicate Gunnell is a 14-year veteran of the Point Pleasant Police Department, who earned a base salary of $141,840 last year.

A 2020 social media post by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office indicates that Gunnell was promoted to the rank of sergeant that year.

Point Pleasant Borough's website lists Gunnell as the commander of its police department's detective bureau.

Gunnell is due to make his virtual appearance in Brick municipal court at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

