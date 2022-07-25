Point Ruston Owners Association bans “Mexican-style food” at Tacoma Farmers Market

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Tacoma Farmers Market said they had recently received a directive from the Point Ruston Owners Association (PROA) to discontinue selling “Mexican-style food.”

The Tacoma Farmers Market said they have responded to PROA to “negotiate a solution,” but the recent decision had an immediate effect with two vendors: El Güero and Burrito Boy.

In an Instagram post, El Güero said they received a huge amount of love and support over the last 24 hours, suggesting customers reach out to the PROA to vent their frustration with the decision.

The Tacoma Farmers Market said they had no part in the directive but were compelled to comply while discussing a solution with the PROA.

“We are deeply saddened by this abrupt news and apologize to the vendors and small businesses owners this affects as well as our market community that seeks out their food offerings at our Sunday Market at Point Ruston,” the Farmers Market post concluded. “We are doing our best to represent and advocate for the small businesses owners and vendors that we host at our market!”

According to a statement from Point Ruston, the situation is a “misunderstanding” and is “not something we take lightly.”

The “misunderstanding” revolves around exclusivity contracts Point Ruston has with their brick-and-mortar vendors, which includes exclusivity for Mexican cuisine.

Point Ruston said they are working internally to resolve the matter.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Tacoma Farmers Market and the Point Ruston Owners Association for statements.